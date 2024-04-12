Insta360 tells us the 8K era is dawning with henge-like teaser art and video...

Sometimes when we receive teasers for events, we see quite a bit of what's coming. That certainly happened with the DJI Avata 2 which was quite visible in an animated teaser. Insta360 have definitely dropped a feature bomb – 8K – but what we're going to see is, at least, slightly shrouded in mystery.

To get some more clues I started by watching the teaser video...

From the visuals, I do feel like I'm being nudged toward say something about 8K eclipsing previous resolutions, and no doubt it will should the product be a replacement for the popular Insta360 X3 (which also stands up in a similar fashion to the pictured mystery rock).

To be fair we don't really see a device in the video, but that'd be consistent with the way the X3 and other 360 cameras generate content. Insta360 has already produced a 6K 360-degree camera in the form of the One RS and, in recent months, even added 8K to their stunning AcePro action camera (one of my favourite action cameras). With those both in the rear-view mirror, it makes sense that 8K should be the target of a new mainstream consumer device.

We've also seen some very exciting discounting of the Insta360 X3 too, which definitely adds credence to the idea that a next-generation model is coming along.

Perhaps the best clue in the teaser, however, is the woman in the opening shot whom we seem to be looking at from inside the camera. She is selecting 8K on a portrait format screen and the stylised menu we're looking at definitely looks more than a little bit like the one on my Insta X3. Just saying...

There will be alive launch event on YouTube (see above) or, if you love an old-school on screen countdown clock, you can visit Insta360's site!

