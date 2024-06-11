Insta360 teases a new tiny 4K camera with video—but is it in the bin?

By
published

4K has never been this small, they say — watch the video

Insta360 trailer for small 4K device
(Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360, known not only for their 360-degree cameras but other action cameras too – has released a video teasing a new tiny camera and it's safe to say that it'll be 4K. It teases a June 13 evet. Take a look for yourself:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles