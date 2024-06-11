Insta360 teases a new tiny 4K camera with video—but is it in the bin?

Insta360, known not only for their 360-degree cameras but other action cameras too – has released a video teasing a new tiny camera and it's safe to say that it'll be 4K. It teases a June 13 evet. Take a look for yourself:

It doesn't take a leap of imagination to assume that what we're looking at is some kind of successor to the Insta360 Go 3, the compact camera which certainly is small but has a resolution maxing out at 2.7K.

The Insta360 Go 3 can either be used in a housing about the size of a typical GoPro-like action camera, or popped out and worn on the body with a magnetic pendant. This makes it easy to capture POV-style footage, while the camera charges on the body – the battery is split just like Apple's AirPods.

A successor with the more popular 4K format would need more processor power and battery, so might need some design changes – we will find out on June 13.

Nevertheless "Tiny. Mighty. 4K." is in Insta360's comment on its own teaser, so it seems unlikely that, if this is an update for the Go, it'll be getting much bigger than what is something of a special item on our best body camera guide.

In the first moments of the video, thanks in large part to high-speed edits and YouTube compression, I got the distinct impression that I was looking at a shot taken from a device looking forlornly up from the bottom of a bin.

It's not a bin though, it's a coffee percolator (Yes, I've watched the video a couple of times now). Which makes more sense – because a bin isn't a small place. Perhaps the company is hinting this upcoming camera is going to be able to survive having coffee made around it?

Will it be a new camera in the 'Go' series, or something else? It's hard to be sure given the varied nature of the company's product line and the clips in the teaser, but it would certainly be great to see 4K arrive for this product line – or indeed any other tiny camera. We'll find out in two days!

