Insta360 cams on superbikes and in Fan Zones as official partner of MotoAmerica

Insta360's rapid expansion into the action camera market got a significant public boost by becoming the 'official action camera' and 'an official series partner' to MotoAmerica, the motorcycling road event.

Motorcycling is a major market for action cameras, and hotly contested, with competitors GoPro working (through acquisition) on helmet camera technology too and both companies and others competing for mind share, so the news that this deal includes an Insta360 booth in the Fan Zone at each round of the 2024 MotoAmerica Championship could be significant.

In terms of real-use, cameras will be used to provide track lap footage "to offer fans a unique view of the racetracks that will be shared across TV platforms as well as social media."

The announcement isn't specific as to which devices will be where, but it could be the 8K AcePro, tiny Go 3S I have just reviewed, or perhaps a 360-degree camera like the X4. It does say new content will be "Powered by Insta360’s range of 360-degree cameras, AI-powered action cameras and more."

“Insta360’s camera technology is like no other and we’re excited to have them involved in MotoAmerica,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Everyone who sees the views Insta360’s cameras are capable of capturing are blown away and we’re looking forward to integrating them into the video coverage of MotoAmerica.”

“Insta360 believes in the power of community,” said Max Richter, VP Marketing, Insta360. “That’s why we’re not just about capturing moments… we’re about creating experiences that bring people together. From VIP passes and general access tickets, to interactive booths and engaging online content, Insta360 will be working hand-in-hand with MotoAmerica to bring new, captivating content, including insane third-person 360° shots, onboard POVs, and more.”

The MotoAmerica 2024 Championship is hotly contested, with riders standing to win up to $25,000 per race in the Superbike category. It has grown fast since the 70s, with views eclipsing NASCAR online making this significant for Insta360.

