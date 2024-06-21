Insta360 cams on superbikes and in Fan Zones as official partner of MotoAmerica

By
published

America's biggest motorcycle road racing series signs a deal with Insta360 which will involve all its cameras

MotoAmerica footage
(Image credit: Insta360/MotoAmerica)

Insta360's rapid expansion into the action camera market got a significant public boost by becoming the 'official action camera' and 'an official series partner' to MotoAmerica, the motorcycling road event.

Motorcycling is a major market for action cameras, and hotly contested, with competitors GoPro working (through acquisition) on helmet camera technology too and both companies and others competing for mind share, so the news that this deal includes an Insta360 booth in the Fan Zone at each round of the 2024 MotoAmerica Championship could be significant.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles