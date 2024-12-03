Indian-American photographer racially abused by fellow passenger on United flight all caught on video

By
published

Photographer Pervez Taufiq, who has worked with Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, faced a racist tirade of abuse

A united airlines flight
(Image credit: Pascal Borener)

Photographer Pervez Taufiq and his family were the target of horrific verbal abuse from a fellow passenger on an airport shuttle bus after a flight from Cancun to Los Angeles.

The woman targeted not only Taufiq and his wife, but also his two young sons, and the incident was filmed and shared to Taufiq’s Instagram account.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles