I'm a tech expert and here is some ACTUALLY FUN tech I'd personally buy before the deals end at midnight!

I test and review a lot of tech that sits on the edge of camera-land, and this is a brilliant time. of year to snap up some more-or-less lens-related joy

Nebula by Anker Mars 3 Air projector
The great thing about photography is that it stretches into every aspect of our lives. In the past we've compared the camera to the human eye – right down to asking what the frame rate of the human eye is – and that kind of knowledge really helps me understand what would make a good (and bad) projector for photographers.

That's a weirdly specific example? Why would you use that? Well, because it's my first bit of fun tech!

Anker Mars 3 Air | was £599.99 | NOW £419.99

$180 OFF at Amazon This is one of my favourite projectors because it's got enough battery inside it to show a film, so you can pick it up and take it anywhere, so on a good night you can have an outdoor back-yard drive-thru with no wires. It also boasts modern Google TV software Netflix apps and all mod cons – even classy backlights on the remote!

✅ Clear, sharp native 1080P projection
❌ Not really bright enough for large indoor projection in daylight
🖼 1080P, suggested image size 150-inch

Amazon 🇺🇸 $599 | $419
Amazon 🇬🇧 £549 | £419

DJI Osmo Action 4 | was £379 | now £229SAVE £150 at Amazon.

SAVE £150 at Amazon. Grab our most-rated action camera for a more enjoyable price with 30% off. With its video recording capabilities of up to 4K120p and its 155° FOV, this is the perfect camera for most use cases, and vloggers will love the dual touch screen.

✅ Larger image sensor than GoPro so great in low light
❌ Latest model just came out (though the image sensor is the same size)
📸 1/1.3-inch sensor, 4K, long life battery

Amazon 🇺🇸 $299
Amazon 🇬🇧 £379 | £229

Twinkly Curtain | | now $82 SAVE £31% at Amazon

SAVE £31% at Amazon There are a lot of possible uses for the designer or photographer for these app-controlled lights which dangle in a 5 x 7 arrangements of 210 lights like curtains and can be controlled – I'm loving testing them and will have more to say soon!

✅ App control and multiple patterns
❌ I wish more size options were available and in stock

Amazon 🇺🇸 $119.99 | $82
Amazon 🇬🇧 £92.99 | £75 (similar "icicle")

