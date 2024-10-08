If you're looking for a drone, I'd check these Amazon Big Deal Day deals

As 'the drone guy' here at DCW, I decided to check out the best deals on giftable drones this Amazon big deal day.
I'm not saying that these are out-and-out amazing offers, but there are some other factors to consider. For one thing, toward the end of the year you won't be the only person sensibly thinking about gifts which can be bought while they're even a bit discounted – or at least still in stock – and safely kept in the cupboard until the big day.
New for 2024, the DJI Neo is safe for the kids and smart enough to follow people around without being told what to do with a remote control. Don't worry though; you can buy a remote (though you don't get it with the $199 edition). That means, when you're ready, you can still do the whole old-school drone piloting if you like! (And you already know what the next gift request will be!)
✅ Safe and smart
❌ New, so not yet discounted
📸 Yes – record 4K video
DJI Air 3S | was $1099 | Now $874.01
SAVE $224.99 on the premium drone for photographers and videographers. Taking a leaf out of the book of premium phones, this drone has two cameras so you can get a good zoom image, which gives you options in the sky. It also has amazing battery life and features to please any serious photographer or filmmaker.
✅ Proper pro quality, and great zoom capability
❌ Rumor mill points to a new model
📸 4K 60fps HDR video & 46 minutes of battery time
Potensic Atom SE | was $299.99 | NOW $229.99
SAVE $70 At Amazon The Atom SE drone dispenses with a mechanical gimbal and stabilizes the camera using digital stabilization (like a GoPro-style camera), but it's surprisingly effective (see our Atom SE review), and the software and hardware are surprisingly high standard – Potensic seem to have learned lessons from market leader DJI, and come in cheaper!
✅ Good bundle including extra battery
❌ EIS isn't (quite) as good as a 'real' gimbal
📸 4K video