If you're looking for a drone, I'd check these Amazon Big Deal Day deals

As 'the drone guy' here at DCW, I decided to check out the best deals on giftable drones this Amazon big deal day.

I'm not saying that these are out-and-out amazing offers, but there are some other factors to consider. For one thing, toward the end of the year you won't be the only person sensibly thinking about gifts which can be bought while they're even a bit discounted – or at least still in stock – and safely kept in the cupboard until the big day.

So, with that in mind, here's my pick of the drones which will be most popular this season and, controversially for a deals list, I'm going to start with one that won't be discounted at all – it's only just come out – but it sets the agenda for everything else out there this winter (and it is a very competitive price, as you'll see when you get to the second item which is discounted).

That's the DJI Neo, which is looking to score points thanks to it's AI tracking and its

DJI DJI Neo Fly More Combo: $199 at Amazon US New for 2024, the DJI Neo is safe for the kids and smart enough to follow people around without being told what to do with a remote control. Don't worry though; you can buy a remote (though you don't get it with the $199 edition). That means, when you're ready, you can still do the whole old-school drone piloting if you like! (And you already know what the next gift request will be!) ✅ Safe and smart

❌ New, so not yet discounted

📸 Yes – record 4K video

DJI Air 3S | was $1099 | Now $874.01 SAVE $224.99 on the premium drone for photographers and videographers. Taking a leaf out of the book of premium phones, this drone has two cameras so you can get a good zoom image, which gives you options in the sky. It also has amazing battery life and features to please any serious photographer or filmmaker. ✅ Proper pro quality, and great zoom capability

❌ Rumor mill points to a new model

📸 4K 60fps HDR video & 46 minutes of battery time

Potensic Atom SE | was $299.99 | NOW $229.99 SAVE $70 At Amazon The Atom SE drone dispenses with a mechanical gimbal and stabilizes the camera using digital stabilization (like a GoPro-style camera), but it's surprisingly effective (see our Atom SE review), and the software and hardware are surprisingly high standard – Potensic seem to have learned lessons from market leader DJI, and come in cheaper! ✅ Good bundle including extra battery

❌ EIS isn't (quite) as good as a 'real' gimbal

📸 4K video

If you want my expert opinion as to the offers out there, the main lesson is that – with discounting hovering (sorry) around 20% for established models – it feels like Amazon is expecting to sell a lot of drones this winter and isn't offering massive discounts.

The HoverAir X1 is exciting because it is a bit different to other drones, but there don't seem to be any discounts in the USA and the DJI Neo, above, has been 'inspired' by some of its features.

The Poensic Atom SE is a wise choice if you're looking to save a few pennies on what might have been the classic photography recommendation – the DJI Mini 4K. That, with only one battery, will set you back just over £265, so it's marginal, but it's an expensive time of year and there is always room to save!

If you're buying generously for a would-be pro, though, the DJI Air 3 is a brilliant deal right now.

If you're thinking of younger potential pilots, there is a lot more choice, and it's probably best to check our guide to the best drones for kids – I've tested a few with some younger potential pilots (one in particular) so you'll get the thoughts of the target market!