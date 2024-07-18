I talk about deals for a living and these are my last-minute top 10 picks before Prime Day ends

By
published

Grab these fantastic deals in the last minutes of Prime Day before it's too late!!

It's the final few hours of Amazon Prime Day and then the best Amazon Prime camera deals will be gone forever - I talk, write, and dream about deals for a living and I have searched the whole Prime Day sale to bring you my last top 10 final deals I would put in my basket before the sale ends a Midnight tonight!

So scroll down and snag yourself a last-minute bargain before they are gone!

GoPro Hero 12 Blackwas $379.99now $299 Save $100.99 at Amazon

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was $379.99 | now $299
Save $100.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old - and is now under $300 in many stores, including at Amazon.

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899| now $2,899Save $1,000 at Amazon

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,899
Save $1,000 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (black) | was $119.99 | now $99.99 SAVE $20 at Amazon

Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (black) | was $119.99 | now $99.99
SAVE $20 at Amazon With its 16MP sensor, 1080P Full HD video, and 28-140mm-equiverlant lens the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 offers something that Gen-Z loves at a very affordable price point!

DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor combo | was $299 | Now $199

DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor combo | was $299 | Now $199

Save $100 The action camera is easy to use from both sides thanks to dual touch screens, and can capture the action in 4K HDR and at up to 120fps. It boasts excellent HorizonSteady image stabilization. It is waterproof without a case, and has an impressive 160-minute battery life.

The bundle includes an extra battery and chest strap.

Olympus M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 | was $349.99 | now $199.99 SAVE $150

Olympus M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 | was $349.99 | now $199.99
SAVE $150 A fantastic macro lens for any Micro Four Thirds camera, this pocketable prime offers an equivalent 60mm focal length and powerful 1.25x magnification for larger-than-life-size shots.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro | was $1,999| now $1,699Save $300 at Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro | was $1,999 | now $1,699
Save $300 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day discounts on MacBook Pro models aren't the biggest – but this is still a good price for an M3 MacBook Pro. Cheaper versions with less memory are available, but to stay future-proofed, we'd pick this 18GB model.

Sony ZV-1F |&nbsp;was $499.99&nbsp;| now $398 Save $101.99 (20%) at&nbsp;Amazon

Sony ZV-1F | was $499.99 | now $398
Save $101.99 (20%) at Amazon One of the cheapest ways to capture great-looking and sounding video is now even cheaper. The lens is fixed which limits its versatility a little, but the video and audio are a step above what is currently possible on a phone, even with computational trickery.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95| now $2,099 Save $1,000.95 at Amazon

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,099
Save $1,000.95 at Amazon The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition, thanks to the advantages of a medium-format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before.

OM System OM-5 | was $1,199.99| now $999.99 Save $200 at Amazon

OM System OM-5 | was $1,199.99 | now $999.99
Save $200 at Amazon Offering 20MP stills and 4K 30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels – now with a $200 saving!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II&nbsp;+ 20-60mm | was $2,299.99| now $1,997.99 Save $302 at Amazon

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was $2,299.99 | now $1,997.99
Save $302 at Amazon The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a chunky price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. 

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

