I talk about deals for a living and these are my last-minute top 10 picks before Prime Day ends

It's the final few hours of Amazon Prime Day and then the best Amazon Prime camera deals will be gone forever - I talk, write, and dream about deals for a living and I have searched the whole Prime Day sale to bring you my last top 10 final deals I would put in my basket before the sale ends a Midnight tonight!

So scroll down and snag yourself a last-minute bargain before they are gone!

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was $379.99 | now $299

Save $100.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old - and is now under $300 in many stores, including at Amazon.

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,899

Save $1,000 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (black) | was $119.99 | now $99.99

SAVE $20 at Amazon With its 16MP sensor, 1080P Full HD video, and 28-140mm-equiverlant lens the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 offers something that Gen-Z loves at a very affordable price point!

DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor combo | was $299 | Now $199 Save $100 The action camera is easy to use from both sides thanks to dual touch screens, and can capture the action in 4K HDR and at up to 120fps. It boasts excellent HorizonSteady image stabilization. It is waterproof without a case, and has an impressive 160-minute battery life. The bundle includes an extra battery and chest strap.

Olympus M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 | was $349.99 | now $199.99

SAVE $150 A fantastic macro lens for any Micro Four Thirds camera, this pocketable prime offers an equivalent 60mm focal length and powerful 1.25x magnification for larger-than-life-size shots.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro | was $1,999 | now $1,699

Save $300 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day discounts on MacBook Pro models aren't the biggest – but this is still a good price for an M3 MacBook Pro. Cheaper versions with less memory are available, but to stay future-proofed, we'd pick this 18GB model.

Sony ZV-1F | was $499.99 | now $398

Save $101.99 (20%) at Amazon One of the cheapest ways to capture great-looking and sounding video is now even cheaper. The lens is fixed which limits its versatility a little, but the video and audio are a step above what is currently possible on a phone, even with computational trickery.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,099

Save $1,000.95 at Amazon The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition, thanks to the advantages of a medium-format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before.

OM System OM-5 | was $1,199.99 | now $999.99

Save $200 at Amazon Offering 20MP stills and 4K 30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels – now with a $200 saving!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was $2,299.99 | now $1,997.99

Save $302 at Amazon The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a chunky price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera.

As you can see these top 10 deals all have varying price points to suit all budgets and skill sets, so no matter if you are a professional looking for your next pro-grade camera, you're just starting in photography, or you just want a cheap camera or action cam to take with you on your travels.

These are the best deals around in the final hours of Amazon Prime Day - so make sure you buy now to avoid disappointment!