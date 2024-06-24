I saw the lowest price ever on Insta360 X2—here's why you SHOULDN'T snap it up

Don't worry — you can get something even better for only a tiny bit more!

Insta360 X2 sample image of woman with red dress and Insta360 X3 in my hand
(Image credit: Insta360/Me)

Everyone on the team here likes to let you know when we see a great deal and, with summer fun coming for many (depending on your equatorial positioning), what could be better than the lowest-ever price on the Insta360 X2 – an amazing action camera that can see in every direction?

That was my first thought when I saw the lowest-ever X2 deal at Wex for £379, but then I remembered that I'd just reviewed the Insta360 X4, an amazing 8K 360-degree camera, and all of a sudden the discount on a 2-generation old model didn't seem as exciting.

Insta360 X3 + 64GB card | Was £359 | £399

Save £60 via Wex. The Insta360 X3 can capture 5.7K 360-degree video which you can either explore live or crop later on your phone or computer. It can also shoot 72-megapixel stills, and boasts a range of features than make it a better-than-most action camera too.

💰 Brilliant all-round 360-degree camera
✅ Outstanding app and desktop software
❌ Resolution behind it's own X4 sibling

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

