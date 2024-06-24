I saw the lowest price ever on Insta360 X2—here's why you SHOULDN'T snap it up

Everyone on the team here likes to let you know when we see a great deal and, with summer fun coming for many (depending on your equatorial positioning), what could be better than the lowest-ever price on the Insta360 X2 – an amazing action camera that can see in every direction?

That was my first thought when I saw the lowest-ever X2 deal at Wex for £379, but then I remembered that I'd just reviewed the Insta360 X4, an amazing 8K 360-degree camera, and all of a sudden the discount on a 2-generation old model didn't seem as exciting.

As a lot of UK politicos like to sing, things can only get better and, broadly, that's true with the generations of Insta360's signature camera through its generations.

The release of the latest and greatest X4 boosted the recording resolution, but as someone who went out and spent his own cash on an X3 – and described the experience of a family holiday with it in these pages – I can say that it's still an excellent device and it's also subject to some thorough discounting in recent months. (You can see my colleagues full review of the Insta360 X3 too.)

Photographers will, also, I think have a much better time in the field with the X3 because it has a 'proper' rectangular touchscreen so it's a lot easier to use, and you're far less likely to have to resort to the wireless link to your phone.

If you've got the extra, then by all means splash the cash for the top choice of our best 360 cameras guide, the X4. Until that took the top spot a few months ago the X3 held that and both operate in a similar way – the small extra cash saving that you'd save to go back to an X2 costs you a generational leap in terms of design, especially in operation (the round window). For me, that's not worth it.

Plus it's arguably even better – the RRP of the X3 was £475 until very recently, though Wex had it for £459 even before discounting began.

Sure, you might save an extra £30 with the X2, but the X3 is still a full £100 against the X4, and you'll thank me for that even if it costs you, three or four ice-cold vanilla lattes!

