I built my own camera – and here's how you can make your own mirrorless too!

All you need to create your own Sitina-1 open-source camera is a 3D printer, an electronics lab, and to become a whiz at coding…

Sitina 1 open source camera
There's no denying that the Sinita-1 looks pretty cool for something created by an enthusiast in his spare time, and its maker is telling you all you need to know to make your own (Image credit: Wenting Zhang)

Is there any such thing as the perfect camera? There's always some feature or other missing from the specs list that you wish your own camera had. So if you're not satisfied, why not build your own?

The Sitina-1 is an open-source camera project currently being developed by electronics enthusiast Wenting Zhang. Hand-built from the ground up, it comprises a 3D-printed chassis, custom-made circuit boards and a bunch of readily available components (sensor, LCD screen, lens mount), made to work together with thousands of lines of computer code.

Sitina 1 open source camera sample images
(Image credit: Wenting Zhang)

Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

