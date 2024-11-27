I Leica this deal a lot! SAVE over £1,400 on Leica SL2-S + 35mm Summicron this Black Friday

If you're passionate about photography, few brands carry as much prestige as Leica. With a legacy spanning over 150 years, Leica has been instrumental in shaping the industry and remains a favorite among photographers worldwide, including myself who know owns two.

However, there's one major drawback: the cost!. A new M-Series camera like the Leica M11 with a lens can easily set you back five figures or more, making it out of reach for most budgets.



Thankfully, This Black Friday there's good news for those seeking Leica's renowned quality without the steep price tag as you can now get the Leica SL2-S with the Summiron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH plus accessories for just £4,600 - that's a massive price cut of £1,435 off!

Leica SL2-S + 35mm f/2 | was £6,035 | now £4,600

SAVE £1,435 at LCE. Priced at £4,600 with the 35mm Summicron-SL f/2 ASPH is the deal of the century for Leica fans - You'd pay almost half of that for the lens alone, never mind the free M-mount adapter, spare battery and screen protector included in this sale

I've been lucky enough to use the SL2-S personally and found it to be the complete package of an amazing stills camera, while also being a professional video camera when the need arises.



With it's 24MP full-frame sensor and 4K video the Leica SL2-S is the perfect blend of camera for those wanting fantastic Leica color science. All of that paired with the amazing Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH, this is a winning combination now at an even sweeter price point too.