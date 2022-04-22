I can’t use my Nikon D50 any more, and it’s not what you think

So is it the 6MP sensor? Not exactly. That is pretty pitiful by today’s standards, true, but if you’re shooting images for your website or social media, 3000x2000 pixels is fine.

Is it the lack of video? No. I’ve got plenty of other gadgets I can use for video.

So is it the pretty dreadful fixed screen on the back, or the basic 5-point AF system, the total lack of live view or the single SD card slot (not even SDHC)? No, it’s none of those things.

My Nikon D50 has gone sticky.

Nikon must have inadvertently used some kind of degrading rubberised leatherette material for the grip, so that while my D50 still works perfectly, it’s just too horribly sticky to pick up and hold.

I only found out a couple of weeks back when I took it out of my old camera cupboard (I need a bigger cupboard) just to remind myself what it was like… and it wasn’t like this.

It’s not the only electronics product I’ve got that’s gone sticky, and I suspect it’s because a lot of these things have carried on working long after the makers imagined they’d be useful. I had to get rid of my dual-port USB charger last month for the same reason. It still charged my gear, but it had become stickier than a toddler’s face at dinner time.

There are other things in my cupboard that have not suffered the same fate, including my Fujifilm S3 Pro (great images, rubbish 4xAA power, hugely long RAW capture times), Pentax K20D (a noisy lump but likeable) and a Sony R1, the first and only APS-C bridge camera.

I should open a camera museum.

