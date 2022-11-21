I am titanium… Apple iPhone 15 alleged to feature new-look curved metal frame

At the end of last week, leaker and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab), who has a decent track record for Apple information, said that the iPhone 15 will be the first iPhone to see the switch to USB-C and that it will result in higher data transfer speeds (opens in new tab) for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. It doesn’t look like the iPhone rumours are loosing any traction, as now leaker ShrimpApplePro, @VNchocoTaco (opens in new tab), (via Phone Arena (opens in new tab)) has alleged that the iPhone 15 will feature a new design and be made from titanium.

So the new iPhone 15From the early information that I have, the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner (as pointed out in the images) will be rounded and not square anymore. The material also will be titanium. Still very early to take it as it is. pic.twitter.com/hbdCKUhVP9November 20, 2022 See more

New design

As you can see from ShrimpApplePro’ (opens in new tab)s tweet above, the well-known leaker alleges that the iPhone 15 could feature a side frame that is curved towards the back, rather than being flat as per the iPhone 12 (opens in new tab), iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) and new iPhone 14 families (opens in new tab). They also add that the upcoming phone will be made from titanium but finish the leak with “Still very early to take it as it is,” which we take to mean they aren’t 100% sure but we can never assume leaks to be correct anyway.

Since the initial leak, which was shared yesterday, today ShrimpApplePro has added that the iPhone 15 will still have a glass back, which is as we’d expect. The leaker adds: “Personally I think this design will create a really beautiful edge transition from the back to the camera bump,” and Twitter users have been quick to agree, adding it takes them back to the iPhone X days and say it’ll help on how to grip the phone.

We do agree this would be a welcome design change and note Apple aren’t opposed to returning to previous design styles – the leak would mean the upcoming iPhone 15 series would benefit from the sleek look of the current flat design and the better ergonomics of the slightly curved back design, although this is obviously subjective. However, when it comes to the premium aluminium body, we think this, if true, will be most likely resefved for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models only.

Still have a back glass btwPersonally i think this design will create a really beautiful edge transition from the back to the camera bump https://t.co/VcXQaI4MDxNovember 21, 2022 See more

The iPhone 15 is expected to launch in September 2023, in line with Apple’s stand launch model, so we expect a slew of leaks and rumors (opens in new tab) before then.

