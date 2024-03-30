Wildlife photographer Tesni Ward, especially known for her work in the UK including images of Badgers, told a packed expressed her feelings that the British government's shift in badger culling policy is wrong.

Badgers are a protected species in the UK, with their own Act of Parliament laying down rules preventing dogs from being allowed to attack badger setts (homes). Some 25% of the entire European badger population is found in the UK, according to The Wildlife Trust, but the UK government has nevertheless allowed the culling of 210,000 of the animals (at a cost of £58.8 million / $74.3 million / AU$113.9 million to UK taxpayers).

(Image credit: Tesni Ward)

Badger culling is undertaken with the aim of reducing the spread of tuberculosis (TB) in cows – bovine TB. Over 330,000 cows have been culled because of this disease, and over 90% of the transmission is cow-to-cow. According to the Badger Trust, culling has had no effect – though more than 70% of UK badgers could be killed by 2025.

The main culling method is shooting with a high-powered rifle. Farmers apply to the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and have to undertake a basic course as proof of competence. They are then paid a bounty of £50 (approx $64 / AU$97) per head – quite the incentive for UK farmers to continue to blame badgers for illness (especially as most UK beef farmers also face significant financial woes brought about by Brexit and the UK's trade deal with Australia).

(Image credit: Tesni Ward)

As Tesni explained, the culling policy was expected to come to an end – which would have been good news for the badgers and wildlife photographers.

"Badgers are my absolute favorite animal in the entire world," Tesni explained in her talk at The Photography Show. "They are incredible and it's genuinely been devastating that for the past four years I've not been able to work with them because of the badger cull.

"I was hoping this year would be the year, because the cull is supposed to be ending, and they decided to extend it. They are applying for supplementary culling, which means that rather than shooting them for 6-8 weeks of the year, they could be shooting them for 6-8 months. I am livid."

(Image credit: Tesni Ward)

Tesni, whose attachment to badgers was clear from the talk, also had advice for all wildlife photographers getting started – hardly surprising, since she hosts photography tours and workshops.

"You will find when you are working with a certain species time and time again, even if you are stoic and you don't have many emotional connections, you will become so fond of that particular species. Everyone just seems to get attached to something and, if you haven't found it yet, it's coming."

Tesni Ward has shared a day in her life with us in the past.

Tesni is an ambassador for OM System