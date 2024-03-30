"I am LIVID" – wildlife photographer Tesni Ward speaks out against new badger culling policy

By DCW team
published

Tesni Ward told a full theater at The Photography Show that the UK government paying for the shooting of badgers is wrong

Tesni Ward
(Image credit: Tesni Ward)

Wildlife photographer Tesni Ward, especially known for her work in the UK including images of Badgers, told a packed expressed her feelings that the British government's shift in badger culling policy is wrong.

Badgers are a protected species in the UK, with their own Act of Parliament laying down rules preventing dogs from being allowed to attack badger setts (homes). Some 25% of the entire European badger population is found in the UK, according to The Wildlife Trust, but the UK government has nevertheless allowed the culling of 210,000 of the animals (at a cost of £58.8 million / $74.3 million / AU$113.9 million to UK taxpayers).

DCW team
DCW team

Digital Camera World is one of the leading authorities on camera and photography news, reviews, techniques, tutorials, comparisons, deals and industry analysis. The site doesn't just specialize in cameras, but all aspects of photography, videography and imaging – including camera phones, gimbals, lenses, lighting, editing software, filters, tripods, laptops, printers, photo books, desks, binoculars and more. 


Whether you're using, looking to buy or trying to get the most out of a compact camera, action camera, camera drone, cinema camera, beginner camera or professional camera, Digital Camera World has a roster of experts with combined experience of over 100 years when it comes to cameras, photography and imaging. 


Meet the DCW team

