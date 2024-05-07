How far would YOU go to get the perfect photograph?

Passionate storm chaser Paige Vincent pushes the boundaries of extreme weather photography, capturing beautiful images in the most treacherous environments.

In a recent short documentary, The Road Less Traveled: Storm Chasing, in collaboration with outdoor clothing brand Kühl, she shares her passion for finding art and the thrill in the ever-changing environment of a storm.

Although not her full-time career, Vincent's extreme passion leads to her creating unique once-in-a-lifetime photographs that can never be recaptured.

Above: Watch the documentary short on Paige Vincent's photography

The short documentary is the first of four that follow Kühl brand ambassadors through the many environments their passions take them to. The first episode in the Roads Less Travelled series, it provides a dramatic insight into the work behind Vincent's exceptional images.

Storms are ever-changing, and this documentary follows Vincent through Arizona capturing images in a particularly heavy monsoon season. The Grand Canyon State is the top choice for the photographer, as she says the "Arizona landscape lends itself to beautiful compositions".

Despite a large emphasis on the importance of planning and safety, storm chasing is a dangerous pursuit and one that should not be taken lightly. Weather can change at the drop of a hat, so constant surveillance of the weather is vital to prevent getting 'blown out' by the wind.

The risk and thrill of the environment solidify Vincent's relationship with nature, and she recounts the feeling and energy of a thunderous bolt of lightning smashing the ground less than a quarter of a mile away.

"The closest a bolt has ever struck near me is less than a quarter of a mile", says Paige. "The sound that comes out of the bolt when it hits the ground that close to you is like nothing you've ever heard." (Image credit: KÜHL / Paige Vincent)

(Image credit: KÜHL / Paige Vincent)

The fluctuating environment means quick and easy camera setups are a must, as often Vincent has to set up andm two minutes later, pack up to either flee or get closer to the traveling action, as the best shots are the closest shots. She states that being in the right place at the right time and shooting many frames is the key to capturing unique action images.

In addition to capturing thunderous weather systems, Vincent takes things further by adding a unique spin to her images. Amid the storms, she would take self-portraits of herself in a red cocktail dress with the storm as a backdrop. This series is titled 'The Red Dress Series'. (Image credit: Paige Vincent)

In the 2022 Storm Photo of the Year contest, Paige Vincent was awarded Photo of the Year. She has provided us with an insight into her camera equipment, and must-haves for storm photography.

For her camera, she uses a Nikon Z6 II with a combination of lenses including the 15-30mm, 24-70mm, and 70-300mm.

Also found in her kit bag is a sturdy tripod, which will enable the capture of lightning bolts through a slower shutter speed and is crucial for capturing sharp images in low light.

Not unlike other landscape photography genres, ND filters play a large part in ensuring correct exposure throughout the scene and for longer exposures. Vincent also uses a UV filter to protect the lens from debris.

The short documentary provides a great insight into a genre of photography that I have previously been ignorant of, most likely because the extent of bad weather in the UK is a blown-over fence. I recommend checking out Vincent's interview on the official Kühl page for more details on camera settings and equipment.

