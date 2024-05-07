How far would YOU go to get the perfect photograph?

By Kalum Carter
published

In this short film, storm chaser Paige Vincent gives us a behind-the-scenes look at her dangerous hobby

KÜHL Road Less Travelled - Paige Vincent
Storm chaser and photographer Paige Vincent (Image credit: KÜHL / Paige Vincent)

Passionate storm chaser Paige Vincent pushes the boundaries of extreme weather photography, capturing beautiful images in the most treacherous environments. 

In a recent short documentary, The Road Less Traveled: Storm Chasing, in collaboration with outdoor clothing brand Kühl, she shares her passion for finding art and the thrill in the ever-changing environment of a storm. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

