How can a monitor win an innovation award? By being LG Smart Monitors

LG MyView smart monitors let you stream movies, shows, and sports, listen to music, and work remotely without having to connect to a PC. I’m pretty new to smart monitors and quite intrigued to have both a TV and PC monitor in one unit.

The new models for 2024, including the CES Innovation Award-winning 32SR85U, feature LG IPS 4K displays that deliver stunning picture quality.

LG's latest smart monitors come with an intuitive webOS interface, a personalized user experience, and a wide range of apps to choose from. LG MyView models are available in a variety of colors, including essence white, mild beige, cotton pink, and cotton green, to suit different tastes.

The new LG MyView displays (models 32SR85U, 32SR83U, and 32SR70U) feature 31.5-inch, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS panels that set a new standard for picture quality in the smart monitor category.

The remote has shortcuts to a variety of streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. It also has a shortcut to WebOS apps.

The displays have a slim profile and a 3-side “virtually borderless” design to enhance the viewing experience and save space. The 32SR85U and 32SR83U come with an adjustable stand with a circular cutout, while the 32SR70U has a low-profile base for a compact and stylish look. The 32SR85U has been honored with a CES 2024 Innovation Award, a 2023 Red Dot Design Award, and a 2023 iF Design Award, well decorated indeed.

With webOS 23 onboard, LG MyView supports remote work and home entertainment, offering access to a wide variety of popular streaming services, productivity programs like Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar, and compatibility with AirPlay 2 and Miracast for wireless screen mirroring.

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth provide connectivity to the internet and compatible peripherals. The 32SR85U can be paired with a detachable Full-HD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam3 that's ideal for video conferencing and interactive applications.

Refresh rate is around 5ns across the range. Some hardcore gamers might be a little put off by that but on the whole most of the specs are similar with the same 4k specs, HDR output and the same colour spaces, colour accuracy is listed at DCI-P3 95%. The 32SR70U model is not as bright as the other two at 350nits vs 400nits.

