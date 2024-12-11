House explosion caught on dash cam goes viral!

A hose blowing up from an apparent gas explosion in East London has gone viral on social media after being caught on a dash cam

House explodes next to parked bus
Dash cam footage of a house exploding in East London has gone viral after being circulated on social media and then by traditional media.

The explosion, apparently caused by gas, happened at 4PM yesterday in Ley Street in Ilford, in a terraced home (walking distance from this writer's home), and two people were rushed to hospital as a result of the incident. The most dramatic footage – now seen heavily cropped in other places – seems to have originated from this original:

