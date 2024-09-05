Honor Magic V3 is world's thinnest foldable with Studio Harcourt portrait mode and top-tier specs

The Honor Magic V3 could be most impressively specced foldable in the West despite it's slender frame

The Honor Magic V3 has officially launched in the UK and other Western markets, competing head-on with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open. While other super-slim foldables like the Huawei Mate X5 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 have only launched in China, Honor is following up its impressive world's-thinnest Magic V2 with a much more camera-focused package further afield.

The phone's super-thin 9.2mm folded, 4.35mm unfolded profile doesn't take the camera bump into account, which is probably a good thing, as within the fine-looking octagonal camera module is a triple camera setup which includes a periscope zoom.

