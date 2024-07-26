Hobolite goes back to the future with two new retro-inspired LED lights

When it comes to the retro aesthetic, few brands pull it off as well as Hobolite. They create small, versatile, vintage-inspired lights with a significant modern-day output, and two more have just been announced.

A little over a year ago Hobolite released the Hobolite Avant and Avant Mini offering a versatile LED lighting system that could fit in your pocket but could light a film set, earning a place among the best LED lights on the market. Now, a little over a year on, comes 2 new additions to the lineup – the Hobolite Avant Max and Mini Max.

(Image credit: Hobolite)

Staying true to the existing aesthetics of the brand the Avant Max and Mini Max are also vintage-inspired, blending seamlessly into the range. However, where these lights do differ is with the innovative detachable 99Wh battery pack providing expanded output, meaning you can shoot for longer!

The Avant Max is an 80W LED light that offers Bi-color continuous illumination with 'true color accuracy' emitting a color range of 2700K to 6500K. The illumination output is greater than you might imagine from an 80W light as modern COB lighting can easily replace the brightness of multiple lights on set, and when used in combination with the detachable lens, the focus function provides almost 3.5 times the illumination.

(Image credit: Hobolite)

The Avant Max is an extremely versatile option for content creators and filmmakers as even though larger than the Avant due to the battery pack, it is still incredibly compact and lightweight, with the added benefit of being more portable around set locations.

Functions such as the magnetic mounting system, Bluetooth, NFC tap, multiple power options, and an incorporated mesh network, further add to the light's ability to perform in challenging scenarios.

Helena Bian, CEO and Founder of Hobolite, states, "The Avant Max is a testament to our belief that 'if it can be imagined, it can be created.' It is designed for passionate individuals who view their work as an extension of their identity, and it empowers them to push the limits of their creativity and imagination."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Mini Max is just as versatile and offers a 20-50 degree bi-color COB lens. The Mini Max has been developed with content creators in mind, with a detachable 99Wh battery pack that optimizes portability and ease of use, meaning your shoot can remain uninterrupted for longer.

The Hobolite Avant Max and Mini Max will be available in classic Hobolite brown and a sleek new midnight black colorway. Each will also be available to purchase in several kit options such as standard, creator, and travel kits, each offering bundled accessories for the given scenario.

Pricing for the Avant Max starts at $699 / £699.60 for the standard kit and starts at $599 / £598.80 for the Mini Max standard kit (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

You may also be interested in our guides to the best video lights, the best lighting kits, and the best-LED light panels.