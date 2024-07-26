Hobolite goes back to the future with two new retro-inspired LED lights

By
published

Two new retro-style COB LED lights from Hobolite provide even more versatility for content creators

Hobolite Avant Max
(Image credit: Hobolite / Ted Kristonis)

When it comes to the retro aesthetic, few brands pull it off as well as Hobolite. They create small, versatile, vintage-inspired lights with a significant modern-day output, and two more have just been announced.

A little over a year ago Hobolite released the Hobolite Avant and Avant Mini offering a versatile LED lighting system that could fit in your pocket but could light a film set, earning a place among the best LED lights on the market. Now, a little over a year on, comes 2 new additions to the lineup – the Hobolite Avant Max and Mini Max.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

