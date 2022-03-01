Hasselblad Heroines announce winners in time for International Women's Day

In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women's Day on 8 March, Hasselblad has just announced the winners of its Hasselblad Heroines competition. Now in its fourth year, the award recognizes female photographers for their abundance of creativity and dedication to the craft.

Each year, eight women are selected from all over the world who work in a wide range of genres including architecture, food & drink, travel, portraits, conceptual fine art, wedding, nature and product photography. Many of these women have already had their images displayed in galleries, on billboards, in print and online but this award signifies how important their work is.

This year the winners include Lola Akinmade Åkerström an international best-selling author and travel photographer from Stockholm, Sweden, Stephanie Blomkamp who specializes in surreal portraits and conceptual photography from Cape Town, South Africa, Gigi Chung, a fine art photographer from San Francisco, USA and Lisa Devlin, a Brighton, UK based wedding and magazine photographer.

(Image credit: Aline Smithson)

They were joined by Aline Smithson who shoots entirely on film and founded the daily photography journal, Lenscratch and Annie Spratt, a nature photographer based in the stunning New Forest National Park, UK. London-based photographer Karen Thomas became the first featured food & beverage Hasselblad Heroine and finally Lydia Winters from Stockholm, Sweden received recognition for her work as a product photographer, influencer and chief storyteller at Mojang Studios.

From 2 March, each Hasselblad Heroine will be celebrated in a weekly spotlight on Hasselblad’s channels where they will be able to talk about their experiences, challenge they’ve faced, give out tips and share what inspired them to achieve their goals.

(Image credit: Annie Spratt)

Isabella Tabacchi, a Hasselblad Heroine 2021 winner said, “Hasselblad Heroines has been instrumental in highlighting the outstanding work of female photographers. We have great women on our artistic world stage and every woman, with their unique photographic style in an essential contributor in the photography industry.”

Based in Sweden, Hasselblad has a reputation for making some of the most beautiful cameras, combining Scandinavian design and exquisite craftsmanship. For more than 80 years, Hasselblad has supplied photographers with kit that inspires and pushes them to create. To find out more about each individual photographer and view a selection of their work, head to the Hasselblad Heroines web page.

(Image credit: Stephanie Blomkamp)

(Image credit: Lola Akinmade Åkerström)

(Image credit: Gigi Chung)

(Image credit: Lisa Devlin)

