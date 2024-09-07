Harman Phoenix color print film is now available in 120 rolls

Harman Phoenix 200 is now available in 120 rolls for medium format film cameras

It has not yet been a year since Harman launched its first-ever 35mm color film, named Phoenix. Now response to the rising demand for analog photography, Harman Technology - the manufacturers of Ilford and Kentmere film - has announced an additional expansion of its Phoenix 200 color film range, which is now available in the 120 format.

This latest offering allows medium-format film photographers to immerse themselves in the distinct qualities that have made Phoenix film a favorite among film enthusiasts. Known for its textured grain structure and designed for those with a creative flair for experimentation, the Phoenix 120 film opens up new avenues for artistic expression.

Harman Phoenix is known for its grainy, high-contrast look (Image credit: Harman)

Following the success of its 35mm counterpart, the launch of Phoenix 120 provides photographers with enhanced versatility and more creative possibilities. The larger format is ideal for those who value the exceptional depth, resolution, and detail that medium format cameras are renowned for.

The film is distinguished by its pronounced grain, delivering rich, vibrant colors, including bold greens, striking reds, and vivid blues, which together provide a unique visual signature that sets it apart in the world of analog photography.

I'm sure there are many photographers out there who have been waiting for this announcement, and it's wonderful to see Harman push the boundaries of film in the modern age and offer a new color film to the analog community shooting medium format film.

The new 120 film is now on sale for $11.99/£10.99 a roll.

