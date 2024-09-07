Harman Phoenix color print film is now available in 120 rolls

Harman's new ISO200 color print film is now on sale for medium format film cameras, as well as for 35mm

Harman Phoenix 200 120-roll film in front of Pentax 67 medium format camera on a desk
Harman Phoenix 200 is now available in 120 rolls for medium format film cameras (Image credit: Harman)

It has not yet been a year since Harman launched its first-ever 35mm color film, named Phoenix. Now response to the rising demand for analog photography, Harman Technology - the manufacturers of Ilford and Kentmere film - has announced an additional expansion of its Phoenix 200 color film range, which is now available in the 120 format.

This latest offering allows medium-format film photographers to immerse themselves in the distinct qualities that have made Phoenix film a favorite among film enthusiasts. Known for its textured grain structure and designed for those with a creative flair for experimentation, the Phoenix 120 film opens up new avenues for artistic expression. 

