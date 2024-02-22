Hack your Leica? One man's mission to upgrade his Leica T's internal memory from 16GB to a MASSIVE 128GB!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

This guy upgraded his Leica T's internal memory to a MASSIVE 128GB – and what he found out will surprise you

Leica T memory upgrade
(Image credit: Depotmsa / Leica Rumors)

While I'm known to be a massive 'Leica Fanboy' and own two Leica M rangefinders (Leica M-E Typ220 & Leica M2 for those interested) and love the whole eco-system, I do sometimes wonder or wish that my digital Leica had better storage options or could read faster memory cards. It seems I'm not alone, and Instagram user @depotmsa  took matters into his own hands, sharing his story with Leica Rumors.

Leica T memory upgrade

(Image credit: Depotmsa / Leica Rumors)

A user of the now-discontinued Leica T, which was originally shipped with 16GB of internal memory as standard. That was perhaps a little short when it was first released back in 2014 but now, in 2024, that spec seems extremely outdated!

Well enough was enough for Depotmsa as he took his Leica T under the knife to see if he could upgrade his storage nightmare, and what he found has surprised us all. It turns out that, where you would insert your external SD card, a plastic cover can be seen. If you remove it, it will then expose the internal memory — which is none other than a traditional 16GB MicroSD card!

Leica T memory upgrade

(Image credit: Depotmsa / Leica Rumors)

Leica T memory upgrade

(Image credit: Depotmsa / Leica Rumors)

Depotmsa then went on to 'upgrade' his Leica T's internal storage with a 128GB MicroSD card and the Leica T registered it and apparently the camera works completely fine.

While I never recommend taking your camera apart to see if it is indeed 'upgradable' (and any warranty you have would very much be over), in this instance the camera has already been killed off by the big red dot giant and, if you fancy, it I cant stop you!

See our guide to the best MicroSD cards.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles