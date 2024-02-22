Hack your Leica? One man's mission to upgrade his Leica T's internal memory from 16GB to a MASSIVE 128GB!

While I'm known to be a massive 'Leica Fanboy' and own two Leica M rangefinders (Leica M-E Typ220 & Leica M2 for those interested) and love the whole eco-system, I do sometimes wonder or wish that my digital Leica had better storage options or could read faster memory cards. It seems I'm not alone, and Instagram user @depotmsa took matters into his own hands, sharing his story with Leica Rumors.

(Image credit: Depotmsa / Leica Rumors)

A user of the now-discontinued Leica T, which was originally shipped with 16GB of internal memory as standard. That was perhaps a little short when it was first released back in 2014 but now, in 2024, that spec seems extremely outdated!

Well enough was enough for Depotmsa as he took his Leica T under the knife to see if he could upgrade his storage nightmare, and what he found has surprised us all. It turns out that, where you would insert your external SD card, a plastic cover can be seen. If you remove it, it will then expose the internal memory — which is none other than a traditional 16GB MicroSD card!

(Image credit: Depotmsa / Leica Rumors)

(Image credit: Depotmsa / Leica Rumors)

Depotmsa then went on to 'upgrade' his Leica T's internal storage with a 128GB MicroSD card and the Leica T registered it and apparently the camera works completely fine.

While I never recommend taking your camera apart to see if it is indeed 'upgradable' (and any warranty you have would very much be over), in this instance the camera has already been killed off by the big red dot giant and, if you fancy, it I cant stop you!

See our guide to the best MicroSD cards.