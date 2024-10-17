Google's new Pixel Drop upgrade pack includes several camera improvements

By
published

Get set for better underwater snaps, easier astrophotography, and Audio Magic Eraser

A photo of the Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Google's latest cumulative update for Pixel phones is here. The October 2024 Pixel Drop update includes a raft of new features and improvements for Pixel phones, tablets, and watches, and several of these are camera enhancements:

Underwater image quality is said to have been improved. When using a Pixel phone in an underwater housing, photos should now more detailed and vivid, while also having improved color accuracy. Google's acclaimed Night Sight mode will get a dedicated option for astrophotography in the Camera app, making it even easier to capture attractive images of the night sky. Google is also opening up the Pixel's Night Sight mode to be used directly from third-party apps like Instagram, while the thermal sensor camera can now be used to measure surface temperatures.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles