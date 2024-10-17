Google's new Pixel Drop upgrade pack includes several camera improvements

Google's latest cumulative update for Pixel phones is here. The October 2024 Pixel Drop update includes a raft of new features and improvements for Pixel phones, tablets, and watches, and several of these are camera enhancements:

Underwater image quality is said to have been improved. When using a Pixel phone in an underwater housing, photos should now more detailed and vivid, while also having improved color accuracy. Google's acclaimed Night Sight mode will get a dedicated option for astrophotography in the Camera app, making it even easier to capture attractive images of the night sky. Google is also opening up the Pixel's Night Sight mode to be used directly from third-party apps like Instagram, while the thermal sensor camera can now be used to measure surface temperatures.

When it comes to recording video, the latest Pixel Drop introduces Audio Magic Eraser for video. This lets you select distracting or unwanted noises - such as wind noise, rustling, or a background crowd noise - and filter it out of the video so other audio elements can be better heard.

Other enhancements included in the October Pixel Drop include new features for Google's AI assistant, Gemini. Gemini can now be used hands-free, providing you have Pixel Buds, and Google has added additional language compatibility with Gemini and Gemini Live, including German and Portuguese.

Pixel phones now get private app spaces, there's a pollen tracking capability in weather apps, while a Loss of Pulse Detection feature is being rolled out in more countries for owners of Pixel Watch 3.

