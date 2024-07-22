The Pixel 9 Pro is coming next month, but in a new teaser video Google has given us a sneak peak of the phone's final design, and it's not pretty. Back in January the first unofficial renders of the Pixel 9 Pro appeared, showing the phone's possible new design. Though they came from a reliable source, the new camera island was so butt-ugly that I for one assumed that the renders must have been of some sort of prototype design, such was the 'tacked-on' look of the phone's camera bump. The final retail phone would surely have this integrated more neatly into the rest of the back panel, right?
Google reveals Pixel 9 Pro, and it's the ugliest Pixel ever
