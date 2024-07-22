Google reveals Pixel 9 Pro, and it's the ugliest Pixel ever

By
published

If you're a fan of massive, protruding camera bumps, this is the phone for you!

Google Pixel 9 Pro
(Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 9 Pro is coming next month, but in a new teaser video Google has given us a sneak peak of the phone's final design, and it's not pretty. Back in January the first unofficial renders of the Pixel 9 Pro appeared, showing the phone's possible new design. Though they came from a reliable source, the new camera island was so butt-ugly that I for one assumed that the renders must have been of some sort of prototype design, such was the 'tacked-on' look of the phone's camera bump. The final retail phone would surely have this integrated more neatly into the rest of the back panel, right?

Past leaked images like this appear to have been accurate - the Pixel 9 Pro's camera island really does protrude this much (Image credit: Rozetked)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles