Google Pixel 8 launch date confirmed as major leaks emerge

The Google Pixel 8 Pro's announcement date has been set as October 4, though it's possible from the latest renders we won't need to wait that long before knowing all about the upcoming handset. The latest leak – a 3D simulator showing all angles – has been taken down but plenty of videos are left up there, and some features are now confirmed.

Tap see more below the Twitter/X message from Android leaker Mishaal Rahman to see the renders.

gone now but got a screen recording! enjoy pic.twitter.com/P3BzeRFzwSSeptember 6, 2023 See more

Other leaks from Google have included a tutorial – which also confirmed a white colored handset is on the way – suspected to be 'Porcelain' (which also suggests an 'Obsidian' shade will be coming along, matching the Pixel Fold).

From the screen recordings and shots of the renders, we can see some interesting details. The leaked tutorial video also suggested the Pixel 8 Pro will have a temperature sensor. People are also expecting an 'Audio Magic Eraser' to reduce background noise in videos.

The renders seem to confirm there will be a SIM card tray – so the phone won't be all eSIM just yet.

Interior-wise, the renders don't give things away there, but the Pixel 8 will apparently have a Tensor G3 chip designed by Google with a focus on AI – this will have to address performance concerns about previous phones. 12GB RAM might help too.

According to HT Tech, the main camera in both models will be a Samsung Isocell GN2 50MP, with 8K video support, while the Pixel 8 Pro's wide-angle camera may also get a boost to 48MP. The displays, too, will rise – apparently – to 1,400 and 1,600 nits respectively.

The October 4 announcement will come at 3PM EDT / 12 Pacific / 8PM BST / 5AM Sydney. Officially it'll be the new smartphones – Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro series.

We're also expecting to see the next generation of the Pixel Watch (though it seems just as plausible we'll find out in advance from Google's own store or tutorial pages!)

