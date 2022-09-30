Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: What we know so far

Google teased the forthcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, along with the Pixel Watch, back in May at the Google I/O developer conference but waited until the beginning of this month to set a date of October 6, at 10 AM ET (opens in new tab), to officially announce the new devices. Leaks have been coming in thick and fast and Google themselves have been doing a great line in teasing the phone to build excitement, too. As a result there’s a lot we already know about the eagerly awaited Pixel 7 series.

(Image credit: 9to5google.com)

(opens in new tab)

It's all coming together.Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7XSeptember 6, 2022 See more

Specs confirmed by Google

At the same time as announcing the date for the official unveiling, Google has let us know that the name of the new chipset at the heart of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro won’t be called the Tensor 2 as widely assumed but the Tensor G2 instead.

Google also revealed the colorways for the upcoming camera phones. The Pixel 7 will be available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow and the Pixel 7 Pro will come in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow. In fact, Google’s promotional campaign for the upcoming Pixel 7 line-up in Japan uses chips (crisps, if you're a UK reader) as the marketing ploy. The campaign teases the Pixel 7's colors as chip flavors (opens in new tab), consisting of Snow Cheese (Snow color), Hazel Onion (Hazel color), Salty Lemon (Lemongrass color), and Obsidian Pepper (Obsidian color).

#GooglePixel7 & 7 Pro で、あなたも #TeamPixel に。家族や友人と楽しめる 4 つの味の #Googleチップス を、抽選で 2,000 名様にお届け！応募期間は 9/23 (金) 18 時まで♪応募はこちら ⇒ https://t.co/bmpLwUE8TMSeptember 13, 2022 See more

Although not quite as fun as the campaign for the Japanese market, last week Google released a fun new video onto its YouTube channel. The quirky video shows people’s reactions to seeing and handling the new Pro phone (for the first time) and is a strong bit of marketing.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Rumors

This week has seen a large specs leak by the ever-prolific Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), which while exciting does make it look likely that the new Tensor G2 chip, which will bring GPU, NPU and modem improvements to this year’s model is the only major upgrade for the Pro model.

Google Pixel 7 Pro(rumoured)- 6.7" QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan security chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 48MP (Tele)- Front Cam: 11MP- 12GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging- Wireless chargingSeptember 27, 2022 See more

According to the leak, the display on the Pixel 7 Pro will be the same as on the Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) – a 6.7” LTPO OLED panel with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is also said to be the same with 5,000mAh capacity and support for 30W fast charging.

Moving on to camera setup, the Pixel 7 Pro will allegedly have a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto setup, as seen on its predecessor. Upgrades will apparently come as the tele camera uses a new sensor – the Samsung GM1, rather than the Sony IMX586. The selfie camera will have a small upgrade as well with the addition of autofocus, although resolution will remain at 11MP.

The information provided by Brar says the Pro model will be available in 12/128GB and 12/256GB configurations without mention of the 12/512GB configuration as available on the Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab).

Coincidentally, or not, the day after Brar leaked the specs Google released the video below, showing the design of the Pro model in its entirety.

Google Pixel 7: Rumors

As per the Pro model, Google succeeded in creating a bit of a buzz around the new phone when it announced it would feature the new Tensor G2 chipset at the beginning of this month. The new Tensor G2 chipset, will bring some important improvements to the GPU, NPU, modem, and other hardware that will in turn boost Google’s software, for a better Pixel experience.

However, now trusted leaker, leakster Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab), has also tweeted a speculative spec sheet for the non-Pro model which, assuming it’s correct, tells us it’ll won’t be much different to its predecessor either.

Google Pixel 7(rumoured)- 6.3" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW)- Front Cam: 11MP- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 4,700mAh battery (~)- 30W fast charging- Wireless charging- Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LESeptember 26, 2022 See more

The samey specs on the Google Pixel 7 start with a 6.3” OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Not the same as that on the Pixel 6 (opens in new tab) – it’s actually a tenth of an inch smaller and we would have expected an upgrade on the 90Hz display, surely.

Moving on to the camera system, which still uses the visor design, and Pixel 7 users are said to get a 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide, using the same GN1 and IMX381 sensors as the Pixel 6. The only difference will actually be an upgrade on the selfie camera, which Brar says will increase to 11MP (up from 8MP on the pixel 6) and boast autofocus.

Battery wise, the Pixel 7 is alleged to have a 4,700mAh unit, which isn’t far off the 4,614mAh official rating of the Pixel 6 battery. Charging support is listed as 30W, which is a little upgrade to the 23W charging on the Pixel 6.

As for Pixel 7 configurations, it is said to come with 8GB of RAM and will offer a choice of 128GB or 256GB storage – you guessed it, the same as the Pixel 6. Like the Pro model, the Pixel 7 will launch with Android 13 but of course the current models will get that upgrade too.

The specs Brar has leaked on both Pixel 7 phones corroborates leaks and rumour from earlier in the year, making it all the more likely to be true.

Price leak

If you haven’t got enough of a sense of déjà vu, with the leaks all listing near-identical specs to the Pixel 6 series, the latest price leak will finish you off.

Google pixel 7 on Amazon US. $599.99.It is still showing up in search cache but the listing gives an error if you click on it. We have the B0 number to keep track of though!#teampixel pic.twitter.com/w5Z09D28YESeptember 27, 2022 See more

According to the leak by M. Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today (opens in new tab), who shared listings, the Pixel 7 will cost $599 while the Pixel 7 Pro will cost $899 – identical prices to the Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) starting prices. We aren’t treated to the prices for other region prices, but we can assume they’ll follow the predecessor pattern – in the UK the current models cost £599 and £849, and AU$999 and AU$1,299 in Australia.

Take a look at the best camera phone (opens in new tab)or if you're into Google, the best Google phone (opens in new tab). We gave the Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) a pretty high rating...