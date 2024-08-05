Godox announces the AD600 Pro II – an upgrade to its popular photography strobe!

Over recent years Godox, alternatively known as Flashpoint in the US, has been making some excellent and affordable lighting options for photographers, from on-camera flashguns to studio lighting kits and strobes.

The Godox AD600 Pro was certainly one of these, providing premium lighting at a less-than-premium price, and Godox has just announced an update to the model – the Godox AD600 Pro II. The new model keeps everything great about the existing model while adding considered updates that improve usability and performance. The Godox AD600 Pro II can also be bought as the Flashpoint XPLOR 600ProII TTL R2 in the US.

The Godox AD strobe lineup consists of the AD100 Pro, AD200 Pro, AD300 Pro, AD600 Pro, and AD1200 Pro. Each strobe/ flash is named in correspondence to its output power, meaning the AD600 Pro II outputs 600 Ws of power.

The new offering is targeted towards outdoor photography, and taking studio quality lighting and power on location. This extremely versatile light enables users to capture outdoor scenes such as sports and fashion with the high-end look that comes from studio photography.

Adding off-camera flash to outdoor portraits and fashion shoots is often the next step from using a flashgun, and from my experience, users rarely look back.

Dynamic scenes are more easily captured with an improved recycle time of just 0.01s-0.9s. When used in combination with the light's 'freeze mode', it's ideal for capturing sports, dancers, and pets.

Having recently tested this light for a review, the biggest standout improvement from its predecessor is the modeling lamp. An all-new 40w bi-color LED lamp enables temperature adjustments from 2800k-6000k, and the improved brightness ensures that focus can be captured when used even in the darkest of environments – often a fear for photographers when working on location.

The light's interface has been stripped back, providing a more comfortable user experience that makes navigating menus a breeze. The screen has also been upgraded from a black and white LCD to a full color, which helps when used in conjunction with the new Godox X3 trigger.

Other notable features include a Bowens mount, 'One-Touch' pairing with the new Godox X3 trigger, 16 color group options for multi-light setups, and adjustable power increments at either 1/512 or 1/1 enabling greater control over the power output.

The Godox XAD600 Pro II is available for pre-order now with an estimated shipping date of December 2024. The light will be priced at just $899 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed).

At this price, the Godox AD600 Pro II is extremely great value for money and is almost half the price compared to its competitors on the market. Godox continues to provide a fantastic entry point for new users to get started with powerful off-camera flash, and as speaking as a user of the existing model for 6 years, it's a fantastic light that can elevate your photography.

