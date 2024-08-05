Godox announces the AD600 Pro II – an upgrade to its popular photography strobe!

Godox updates its popular portable studio flash refining usability and adding updated features

Godox AD600 Pro II
(Image credit: Future)

Over recent years Godox, alternatively known as Flashpoint in the US, has been making some excellent and affordable lighting options for photographers, from on-camera flashguns to studio lighting kits and strobes.

The Godox AD600 Pro was certainly one of these, providing premium lighting at a less-than-premium price, and Godox has just announced an update to the model – the Godox AD600 Pro II. The new model keeps everything great about the existing model while adding considered updates that improve usability and performance. The Godox AD600 Pro II can also be bought as the Flashpoint XPLOR 600ProII TTL R2 in the US.

