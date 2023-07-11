Getting into vlogging? This is the camera I would pick right now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and there are already some fantastic deals on cameras popping up, including a big discount on one of the best cameras for vlogging right now – the Sony ZV-1F.

The Sony ZV-1F is one of the best cameras you can buy right now if you want a simple-to-use camera that is able to create great-looking vlogs at the touch of a button, with video quality that is a step up from your phone.

Already a well-priced camera, but another $102 is being shaved off the price for Amazon's Prime Day, giving a big 20 percent saving on the usual price. With smaller margins to be made, it is unusual to see low-priced cameras with such significant discounts.

With its 1-inch sensor paired with a fixed 20mm lens, as well as its articulating screen, the Sony ZV-1F offers quality vlogs or family memories, both with 4K video and 20.1-megapixel images. The camera is also incredibly compact and can easily slip into a bag or large pocket for taking anywhere.

The ZV-1F also offers some of the best sound quality available on a camera without having to use an external microphone. The ZV-1F has a three-microphone array built into the top of the camera that picks up clear and directional audio and even comes with a furry wind cover for shooting outside and reducing wind noise.

Sony's latest compact camera is designed with vloggers in mind and has a fixed super-wide 20mm lens to help get you in the picture. It shoots 4K and has a 20-megapixel 1-inch sensor.

