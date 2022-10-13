Get wide and weird with new 21mm LomoApparat compact film camera

If you are an analog aficionado or are keen to get the nostalgia juices flowing by shooting some film, then Lomography has just announced the camera for you. Equipped with a super wide 21mm with a focus distance of 0.5m-2m and a fixed aperture of f/10, you can be sure that no matter where you point the LomoApparat, your photos will be in focus.

Lomography has also made this new 35mm film point-and-shoot extra fun by adding a flash gel holder that can hold 3 gels at once, which is also conveniently built into the camera and works on a simple sliding mechanism. If that's doesn't tickle your fancy then the LomoApparat also comes with three filters that attached directly over the lens to give special effects to your film photos.

The close-up lens takes that already close 0.5m focusing lens and allowed you to take photos at 0.2m away from your subject, if you enjoy multiple exposures, then take advantage of the included splitter lens that will slice and dice into wedges of any size, or if you want something totally wild, why not pick the kaleidoscope lens attachment with will give your subject a unique mirrored image.

LomoApparat is available in a choice of two colors (Image credit: Lomography)

As well as this new Lomography camera (opens in new tab) coming with some very unique accessories thrown in, it comes in two colors, a Black option makes it a stealthy-looking camera with retro styling, while the Neubau colorway introduces retro colors of teal, orange, and cream to give the camera a real retro-feel.

Point-and-shoots usually have a 35mm lens at the widest setting of either a fixed lens or a zoom however, 21mm is becoming a very popular focal length for many applications such as street photography, reportage, and of course travel. This handy camera will also be great for parties, again to its wide focal length, you can simply capture the moment without having to step back away from the excitement to get everyone in frame.

Sample images from the LomoApparat

