Get crisp audio for just $74 with this amazing Zoom H1n audio recorder at B&H

Save $45 on the Zoom H1n audio recorder at B&H

Zoom H1n
Crisp audio can really elevate any video production or podcast and will often keep viewer engaged on YouTube, even if your video quality is not the best. So when you get a chance to invest just $74 at B&H on the Zoom H1n (opens in new tab), a professional audio recorder that rightly has a position in our best audio recorders for filmmakers.

It's a no brainer to give your productions that extra crispness, and what's better is your saving $4. However, there is a catch... you have to buy the red one. But, red is a great color and it will also mean you can find it easier too. 

An ideal tool for solo filmmakers and podcasters, as well as a terrific entry point into the world of audio for video and sound design, the red Zoom H1n portable recorder features an onboard stereo microphone that lets you easily record two tracks of high-resolution audio in the palm of your hand.
Like other H-Series Handy recorders such as the H5 and H6, you can hold it in your hand, attach it to a mic stand or tripod, or even mount it to a camera via the shoe mount sold separately. Springing from the foundation of the original H1, the H1n packs an array of workflow and performance upgrades into a rugged body that's more than ready to meet the varied demands of videographers and podcasters.

The H1n offers great battery life to its multiple audio-enhancing functions and is well equipped for tracking live performances, rehearsals, and demos, or for recording sound effects, interviews, and ambience. It can supply plug-in power for a condenser lavalier mic, or accept a direct line-level connection from a mixer or wireless receiver. No matter the source, selectable auto-recording and pre-recording ensure that you'll never miss the start of a take.

You will be able to record in true stereo without external microphones; the H1n is outfitted with an onboard stereo microphone that provides clear, phase-accurate capture. The capsules are arranged in a classic 90° X/Y configuration for a tight stereo image. With nothing more than the H1n, you're set to record speech, practice sessions, concerts, or ambient and environmental sounds—even intensely loud ones up to 120 dB!

