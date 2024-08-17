Get 15 bonus gifts with the September 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 285 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now, with 15 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

It’s action stations this month – capturing fast-moving subjects is the focus of our cover feature, with a series of projects on how to photograph motorsport, birds in flight and aircraft at airshows.

(Image credit: Future)

Photo Active, our photo projects section, presents a range of tutorials across different genres, including light trails, outdoor still-life, cricket and travel.

(Image credit: Future)

And there’s practical advice for capturing the beauty of lakes – follow the five expert tips to elevate your photos of scenic expanses of water.

Our latest monthly reader photo challenge is ’Sporting events’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.

Other highlights in September’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Camera Clinic continues, with an overview of how to film video using the capabilities found inside mirrorless and DSLR digital cameras.

If you have never explored the potential of the moving image, then now could be a great time to start. Expert user Will Cheung is on hand to explain what all the jargon means, which resolution to use when filming, plus some handy video kit to invest in.

(Image credit: Future)

The leading portrait photographer Réhahn appears in Pro in Focus this month, discussing his new book ’100 Iconic Portraits’, and his Memories of Impressionism project.

Discover more about the man, his method and how he likes to give back to the indigenous communities he’s famous for photographing.

(Image credit: Future)

September’s Hotshots gallery features the winners of the Hasselblad Masters 2023 photo competition.

Established in 2001, the Hasselblad Masters is one of the world’s most prestigious awards to win – find out why from page 42.

(Image credit: Future)

World-renowned climbing photographer Simon Carter is our guest for September’s interview. Based in Australia but with images captured across the globe, Carter gives us an insight into his techniques, tools and inspiration.

(Image credit: Future)

September sees us launch a new image editing section. Digital Darkroom will feature extra tutorials covering non-Adobe software, and we kick things off with a mini-series looking at what the latest version of PortraitPro 24 can do… with coverage of other programs to be introduced soon.

This appears alongside the regular lessons that cover the latest features of Photoshop and Lightroom: Tool School (above, which tries out Photoshop 2024’s new Selection Brush), Get the Look and Fundamentals.

While these three tutorials have been given a new ’Digital Darkroom’ look, the bonus extras – actions, presets and video lessons – will continue.

(Image credit: Future)

Also this month, there’s a copy of Ashampoo Photo Commander 16 (Windows only) for every reader – discover how to download and get started with it, on page 80.

(Image credit: Future)

September’s Kit Zone starts with a full review of the Nikon Z 6III, an upgrade of the brand’s highly regarded enthusiast mirrorless camera.

(Image credit: Future)

Also tested this month is a trio of lenses: the Canon RF 400mm F2.8L IS USM, the Panasonic Lumix S 24mm F1.8 and the Viltrox AF 16mm F1.8.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 285 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, three packs of software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom and 28 minutes of video tutorials.

(Image credit: Future)

Here’s the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera’s September 2024 issue:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, action, wildlife – and more!

28 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

Ashampoo Photo Commander 16 editing software (Windows only)

15 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

