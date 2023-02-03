Get 15 bonus gifts with the March 2023 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 265 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 15 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Are you really getting the most from the filters in your camera bag? In case the answer to that isn’t a resounding ‘yes’, then our cover feature will be required reading.

Join regular contributor James Abbott for a masterclass in using polarisers, neutral density filters and other more exotic types.

Don't forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

Photo Active offers another choice selection of projects to shoot, edit or create this month.

Learn how to use the low winter sun to your advantage when shooting on the street, photograph miniature figures against a wintry background, follow our expert advice for capturing sporting action… and much more!

Other highlights in March’s Digital Camera

Also this month, in Pro in Focus, we sit down with the esteemed nature photographer Paul Nicklen.

Having just released his Masters of Photography online course, find out how Nicklen hopes to inspire the next generation of nature photographers, to help score the conservation wins of the future.

Our Hotshots gallery turns a contemporary lens on some historic buildings and locations, with a showcase of the winning entries from Historic Photographer of the Year.

The March issue’s interview is a visual treat, courtesy of Kaylee Greer’s colourful dog photography. Discover more about her distinctive aesthetic, and how she uses it to reveal the soul of her canine subjects.

March’s Practical Photoshop section offers three new tutorials for Adobe’s popular software.

In Tool School, you’ll learn how to master dodge and burn techniques in Photoshop, and take a deep dive into creative Hue/ Saturation effects in Photoshop, in Get the Look.

Fundamentals will teach you how to add sophistication to vignettes when using Lightroom, and we continue our sponsored tutorial series on Radiant Photo editing software for Windows and macOS – Digital Camera readers can get a free three-month trial worth £30/$30.

This month, there’s a selection of 17 software extras for Camera Raw, Photoshop and Lightroom – download each bonus pack to your computer and start transforming your images in a matter of clicks!

And every reader gets a free copy of HDR projects 2018 for Windows, in an exclusive collaboration with Franzis software.

On test this month you’ll find the Google Pixel 7 Pro camera phone and the GoPro Hero 11 Black.

We also put the Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD through our lab and see 14 leading image-editing programs battle it out for top spot in our group test.

