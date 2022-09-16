Get 14 bonus gifts with the October issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 260 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Digital Camera launched in 2002 and is the world’s leading digital photography magazine. It has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

Autumn has come early this year, so don’t delay getting out to shoot it with your camera! That’s the theme of this month’s cover feature, with 12 fun, creative and immersive tutorials for capturing the magic of golden season.

From capturing woodland fungi and parkland wildlife to shooting indoor autumn detail and adding a fog effect to your autumn captures, we’ve got it covered!

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine (opens in new tab) and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

As usual, it’s techniques aplenty in Digital Camera: to start with, choose from 10 all-new projects in Photo Active, including off-camera flash and how to shoot brilliant bird photography.

Other highlights include creating a tilt-shift look in software, sharpening your wildlife photography skills at your local zoo, and using macro photography to open up new worlds.

Other highlights in October’s Digital Camera

Elsewhere in the issue, you can learn how to master the wonders of black and white photography, in the latest in the series of Camera College.

Follow along with the lessons, apply your learnings and submit your best mono shot to be in with a chance of winning a copy of Affinity Photo editing software worth £49/$50!

Also in October’s Digital Camera magazine, you can pick up some pro tips on shooting creative fashion, in our One to One masterclass with the photographer Natasha, aka Abstract Reality.

Plus, you can view the latest set of super shots to grace in our reader gallery, while Hotshots showcases our highlights from the eleventh season of HIPA – the world’s most richly rewarded photography competition.

See the brilliant bird shot that bagged 120,000 bucks – and many more from the awards.

For this month’s interview, the leading photography curator and publisher Anne Morin takes us behind the scenes of a new monograph on one of the greats of late 20th-century photography.

Titled ’Vivian Maier’, it looks set to become the definitive account of Maier’s work – and as Morin is its general editor, she is very well placed to offer many valuable insights into the life and works of the intriguing Vivian Maier.

Practical Photoshop returns with three new tutorials from the always-developing world of image editing, and 16 lookup tables are included with the latest lesson in our ongoing series covering Affinity Photo.

Discover more about using noise reduction tools in Photoshop, how to enhance a sunrise in Lightroom, and four ways of converting images to black and white in Photoshop.

And to support these tutorials, we’ve curated another collection of Actions and Presets for Photoshop and Lightroom: copy them to your computer, add them to your software and see how they can transform your images in matter of clicks!

October’s camera and accessories reviews include the Nikon Z 30, a new compact body for vloggers, the Lumic BS1H cinema camera, and a pair of new zoom lenses: the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 G M II and the Sigma 16-28mm F2.8 DG DN | C.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This issue’s digital gifts comprise nine all-new photo tips cards; Actions, LUTs and a preset for Photoshop, Affinity Photo and Lightroom; 49 minutes of video tutorials and a 270-page camera buying guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 260:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, action – and more!

49 mins of video tutorials for Affinity Photo, Lightroom and Photoshop

20 Actions, Presets and LUTs for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo

270-page-plus Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

