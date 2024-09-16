Get 14 bonus gifts with the October 2024 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Golden season is almost upon us, so make sure you’re all set for the autumn by trying the 10 creative projects in our cover feature.

Learn how to shoot misty woodlands like a pro, create a 'zoom' landscape, photograph explosive golden hours on the coast… and much more!

(Image credit: Future)

There’s more to inspire you in our Photo Active projects section, with another compelling curation of ideas.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday in November, we teach you how to make a photographic homage to members of the armed forces, using a simple flat lay technique and a macro lens.

(Image credit: Future)

Autumn is peak time for shooting photos of stags rutting – find out where to go and when, or if you've tried it before, glean some pointers for refining your technique.

Our latest monthly reader photo challenge is ’Woodlands’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 30.

Other highlights in October’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

For anyone looking to try macro photography of the natural world for the first time, or develop their skills further, turn to Camera Clinic.

Expert contributor Will Cheung walks you through the kit you will need – plus ways you can improvise existing equipment – suggests some subjects to photograph, and how to get started.

(Image credit: Future)

Recalling a golden summer of sport, leading pro sports photographers feature in Hotshots, with our selection of category winners from the World Sports Photography Awards 2024.

(Image credit: Future)

In October's interview, we go on a journey into Yellowstone National Park with US photographers Charles Glatzer and Nathan Lee Allen.

The duo has teamed up with Canon USA to highlight conservation initiatives in this diverse and pristine landscape.

Seismic, their video collaboration, can be viewed on YouTube – we sit down with them to get the inside track on how it was made.

(Image credit: Future)

Our new Digital Darkroom editing section continues, with ON1 Photo RAW joining the roster of tutorials alongside PortraitPro 2024, Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.

(Image credit: Future)

All tutorials have been given a new ’Digital Darkroom’ look, but your bonus extras – actions, presets and video lessons – are still included.

This month, discover how to incorporate Photoshop's AI image-enhancing tools in your workflow (above), use the Masking tools in Lightroom to create a spectacular black and white image, and spice up autumn scenes with four techniques in Photoshop.

(Image credit: Future)

October’s kit reviews include the Fujifilm GFX 100S II, a 102MP medium-format monster that's a lot of camera for the money. See what it's capable by reading our full test, from page 98.

(Image credit: Future)

Lens reviews this month comprise the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4, the Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary and the Tamron 17-50mm F4 Di III VXD.

And fans of the film photography look should turn to our test of the Dehancer Film plugin for Photoshop CC, Lightroom Classic and Capture One Pro.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 286 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, 22 Actions and presets for Photoshop and Lightroom and 27 minutes of video tutorials.

Here’s the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera’s October 2024 issue:

(Image credit: Future)

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, macro – and more!

27 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and ON1 Photo RAW

22 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

