Get 14 bonus gifts with the November 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Get hands on with macro photography this month, as we present six ways of capturing small subjects – turn straight to our cover feature.

You'll find expert advice on the kit you need to get started, plus five technique tutorials covering topics including lighting, using a focus stack to create image depth, shooting close-ups of household objects… and much more!

(Image credit: Future)

Our Photo Active projects section carries another selection of creative photography ideas.

Learn how to take fantastic photos of show caves, get the Gothic look in portraits for Halloween, and why it pays off to get up early to encounter the beauty of misty landscapes.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, we recommend five tips for shooting fast jets at air shows (pictured, above) and how to include disused historic buildings in classic landscape photos.

Our latest monthly reader photo challenge is ’Halloween’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.

Other highlights in November’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Your ticket for One to One is already booked, to a heritage railway line in the company of leading railways photographer Jack Boskett.

Find out more about Boskett and his work, and get some invaluable insights for capturing the romance of steam trains.

(Image credit: Future)

Take a trip to the coast in November's Camera Clinic – Will Cheung shares his top tips and pro insights for photographing where the land meets the sea… find out how to get the most from your camera and lenses on the day and which filters you need to pack.

(Image credit: Future)

This month's Hotshots gallery showcases our highlights from the iPhone Photography Awards 2024. Turn to page 42 to see some stunning examples of images taken on small sensors, not all of which were captured on the most up to date models.

(Image credit: Future)

This month's main interview sees photography curator Walter Moser discuss his new book about the work of the American photographer Gregory Crewdson.

One of the most compelling fine-art photographers working today, Crewdson is known for his cinematic, multi-layered and highly detailed staged photographs.

Having recently curated a Crewdson exhibition at the Albertina Museum in Vienna, Austria, Moser is the ideal person for guiding you through some of the key moments in Crewdson's career, and how they were produced.

(Image credit: Future)

Six new tutorials can be found in our new Digital Darkroom editing section, including PortraitPro 24 and ON1 Photo RAW alongside Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.

(Image credit: Future)

Learn how to use Photoshop's layers panel to create brushed border effects, and see how Photoshop Actions can enhance the sky and land in scenic images (pictured, above).

And we walk you through how to correct underexposure in landscape photographs in Adobe Lightroom, using four simple steps.

While all the tutorials have been given a new ’Digital Darkroom’ look, your bonus extras – Actions, presets and video lessons – are still included.

(Image credit: Future)

November’s kit reviews include the Panasonic Lumix GH7 hybrid mirrorless, and the Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II and Lumix S 14-28mm F4-5.6 Macro lenses.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, we give the street photography friendly Ricoh GR III HDF a real-world test. With an APS-C sensor and a 28mm full-frame equivalent lens, its headline feature is a Highlight Diffusion Filter for creating a mellowness in image highlights. Find out how this new compact fares, from page 110.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 287 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, 24 Actions and presets for Photoshop and Lightroom and 25 minutes of video tutorials.

Here’s the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera’s November 2024 issue:

(Image credit: Future)

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, macro, wildlife – and more!

25 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and ON1 Photo RAW

24 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

