Get 14 bonus gifts with the May 2023 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 268 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re a regular user of Adobe Lightroom Classic but wonder if you’re getting the very best from this powerful software, then the May issue’s feature is especially for you.

From importing to exporting images, and much else in between, we’ll soon have you editing images like a pro.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine (opens in new tab) and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

Our current Spring Savings deal shouldn’t be missed: get 3 copies for £3 (print and digital bundle, new UK subscribers only) or our standard discount on a digital subscription.

New overseas subscribers to Digital Camera will get the standard discount, plus a bonus 196-page Teach Yourself Modern Landscape Photography e-bookazine!

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

Practise on photos in your archive, or shoot some new ones after being inspired by the latest projects in Photo Active.

This month, discover how to photograph spring hares, and find out how much difference a simple prop can make to your dog photography.

Fans of taking portrait photos will love the opportunity to go on location at a colorful cosplay event, there are also expert tips for capturing squirrels in mid-flight, and using a macro lens to photograph butterflies.

Plus, we conclude our three-part series of film photography projects, taken from the ’Shooting Film’ book by Ben Hawkins and Liza Kanaeva-Hunsicker, with a look at zoom bursts.

Other highlights in May’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

For this month’s One to One pro masterclass, we hit the pavements of Bristol with the street photographer Darren Ridgway.

Toting a two-camera setup for maximum versatility, Darren is a passionate advocate of shooting the street, and shares some of his hard-learned strategies for success with Digital Camera readers.

(Image credit: Future)

May’s Hotshots gallery presents highlights from the Professional and Open competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023.

Now in its sixteenth year, SWPA is still the competition that professional photographers want to win – and from page 42, you can get a flavor of the images that were worthy of becoming finalists this year.

If you live in the UK, you can catch the SWPA 2023 exhibition at Somerset House in London, until 1 May, before it goes on an international tour.

(Image credit: Future)

You’ll also find work from other top pros in our interview, as wildlife photographer Graeme Green talks us through creating a photo book for the New Big 5, the conservation initiative he founded in 2020.

While the likes of Marsel van Oosten and Vicki Jauron feature in the book, Green has made a big effort to include the work of photographers who are under-represented in conservation. Get the full story on the New Big 5 book from page 116.

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, Practical Photoshop shows how to get hands-on with some of the latest features in Photoshop, Camera Raw and Lightroom, plus we release our latest batch of actions and presets to enhance your editing workflows.

In Tool School, you’ll learn how to use Photoshop’s Dehaze tool to add dramatic mist effects to your backgrounds, while Fundamentals (pictured above) shows you how to use Lightroom Classic’s masking function to boost blue-hour cityscapes.

(Image credit: Future)

Get the Look (above) returns with four ways to separate subjects from similarly coloured backgrounds and make them really stand out, and we’ve included 15 actions and presets to turbocharge your image editing in Lightroom, Photoshop and Camera Raw.

(Image credit: Future)

Camera and accessory reviews in the May issue include something that doesn’t come along very often these days – a new DSLR.

The Pentax KF is a 24MP APS-C body that targets the small but loyal group of enthusiasts who prefer the experience of shooting on a digital SLR. Find out how it performed in our full review, and how it compares to rival cameras from Canon and Nikon.

(Image credit: Future)

Pentax’s parent brand Ricoh makes mirrorless cameras, of course, and we test the latest iteration of its popular compact line – the GR IIIx luxury compact. This builds on the feature set of its predecessor by offering a street-friendly focal length, but does it impress our reviewer?

Just in time for the approaching holiday season, we put five leading travel tripods through an exacting assessment in the field, for our group test. Products from top brands including 3 Legged Thing, Gitzo and Vanguard face off, but which one comes out on top? Find out from page 102.

And finally, an exciting new prime lens from Sony goes through our lab. Built to replace the Zeiss Planar T* FE 50mm F1.4 ZA, just how nifty is this new Sony fifty?

You'll find our review of the Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM on page 100.

(Image credit: Future)

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 268 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, a selection of 15 software extras for Camera Raw, Lightroom and Photoshop, 44 minutes of video tutorials and a 302-page camera buyer’s guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 268:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, macro, landscapes – and more!

44 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

15 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom

302-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine (opens in new tab) and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

Our current deal shouldn’t be missed: get 3 copies for £3 (print and digital bundle, new UK subscribers only) or our standard discount on a digital subscription.

New overseas subscribers to Digital Camera will get the standard discount, plus a 196-page bonus e-bookazine: Teach Yourself Modern Landscape Photography.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store (opens in new tab).

Back issues (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (opens in new tab) (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (opens in new tab) (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (opens in new tab) (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (opens in new tab) (digital magazine subscription service)