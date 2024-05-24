Get 14 bonus gifts with the June 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 282 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

This month we’re encouraging our readers to take it slow… by photographing streams and waterfalls.

Our cover feature is a 12-page masterclass on the subject, with composition and technique tips, filter system recommendations and an editing walkthrough.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our current deal, UK customers can get one print issue for £4.31 (billed at £27.99 every six months/ six issues). Overseas readers can get three print issues for $29.49 per quarter.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

(Image credit: Future)

Photo Active contains a selection of additional outdoor projects, starting with the concluding part of a series adapted from ’The Landscape Photography Workshop’ by Mark Bauer and Ross Hoddinott.

Discover how you can improve the composition of your scenic photos by breaking the rules – including staples like the rule of thirds and the rule of odds.

(Image credit: Future)

Also this month, we visit Wincanton Racecourse for a masterclass in capturing the action and excitement of horse racing.

Plus, learn how to shoot sea eagles and hoverflies, and how to get started in drone photography, with the first part in a serialisation of projects from ’52 Assignments: Drone Photography’, by Fergus Kennedy.

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Historic buildings’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.

Other highlights in June’s Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, Camera Clinic takes you through advanced camera setup – we delve deep into the user manuals of various camera so you don’t have to.

From personalising your camera and choosing the right file format to seeing what advanced features like focus bracketing and pre-capture can do for your photography, there’s plenty to learn.

As always, the leading freelance photographer and imaging writer Will Cheung is on hand to share his decades of experience – so whether you’re a beginner or an experienced enthusiast, you’ll learn something new from his expert insights.

(Image credit: Future)

Also this month, we go behind the scenes of an award-winning architecture project, in Pro in Focus.

Irish photographer Siobhan Doran recently co-authored ’Houses that Sugar Built’, an exploration of ancestral homes in the Philippines – she invites us behind the scenes and reveals how she approaches architectural photography.

(Image credit: Future)

Doran was one of the Professional competition category winners in the Sony World Photography Awards 2024. You can see winning entries across all Professional categories in our Hotshots gallery, from page 42.

(Image credit: Future)

For June’s interview the leading photographic historian Huw Lewis-Jones explores the enduring appeal of animal photography.

His new book ’Why We Photograph Animals’ features work from many leading animal photographers, including Sergey Gorshkov, Jo-Anne McArthur, Tim Flach, Marsel van Oosten and many more. See some of the photos from page 118.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s Practical Photoshop delivers another trinity of top tutorials that demonstrate the creative features in Photoshop and Lightroom.

Tool School (above) shows you how to get to grips with the updated AI tools in Photoshop and use the Generate Image feature to create jaw-dropping shots.

(Image credit: Future)

Get the Look (above) presents four easy Photoshop effects that can make a big difference to your portrait shots – and four Photoshop Actions are included so you can try the effects out straight away.

Fundamentals also focuses on portraits, in particular the eyes. So if irises haven’t turned out the way you wanted them to, then we walk you through how to fix them in Lightroom Classic.

(Image credit: Future)

June’s camera and lens reviews include our verdict on the OM System OM-1 Mark II, an exciting new Micro Four Thirds camera that’s packed with clever computational tech.

Targeting the needs of outdoor photographers, the OM-1 Mark II’s headline feature is Live GND, a software-driven in-camera neutral density filter. No physical filter? No problem!

(Image credit: Future)

A trio of new lenses is put under scrutiny in our lab, starting with the Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN Art, an affordable entry point into the super-fast f/1.2 club and which offers superb image quality.

Plus, see how the Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and the 7Artisans AF 50mm F1.8 fare in real-world testing.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 282 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, three packs of Actions, presets and profiles for Photoshop and Lightroom, 59 minutes of video tutorials, and one camera guide eBook.

Here’s the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera June 2024:

Nine new photo tips cards covering action, wildlife, landscapes – and more!

59 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

18 software extras for Lightroom and Photoshop

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)

Buy our back issues USB stick

(Image credit: Future)

For any readers who would like to enjoy every digital back issue from 2022, plus all the bonus gifts, a special Digital Camera 2022 Collection USB stick for Windows and Mac users is on sale now .

Using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat, you can browse, search and print out issues 250-262. The Digital Camera 2022 Collection is available for UK readers for £19.99 including postage – for international readers, overseas postage fees will apply.