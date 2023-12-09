Get 14 bonus gifts with the January 2024 issue of Digital Camera

Issue 276 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

Whether you enjoy shooting familiar genres or would like to challenge yourself with something new, turn straight to our cover feature for a series of photo projects linked to the four seasons of 2024.

From fabulous flora to beautiful butterflies, from summer scenes to abstract architecture, there’s something for all kinds of photographer.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

In our latest deal, UK customers can get the UK’s best-selling photography magazine for £5.16 per issue – that’s just £33.49 every 6 months/6 issues – PLUS a £10 Amazon.co.uk gift card. For overseas readers, it’s our standard subscription offer.

Also this month, you’ll find another varied selection of projects in Photo Active. Learn how to capture coastal shots in pitch darkness, photograph the moon and why enjoying the moment is essential when composing scenic images.

Plus, see what you get when you combine wire wool spins and long exposures (pictured, above) and see how to create striking HDR-like macro images using the vegetables in your fridge.

Our latest monthly reader challenge is ’Light’, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, submit your best photo that celebrates the essential element of the medium. You’ll find all the details in project 10 on page 38.

Other highlights in January’s Digital Camera

And there are plenty of other camera techniques this month. The third part of our new Camera Clinic series will teach you everything you need to know about digital ISO.

Helmed by leading imaging writer and freelance photographer Will Cheung, Camera Clinic will help you master the art of modern photography, and make the most of contemporary camera technology.

January’s Hotshots gallery showcases the category winners of leading international competition Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023.

Produced by the UK’s Natural History Museum, Wildlife PotY is accompanied by a book and a touring exhibition. You can enjoy the winning images from the comfort of home, from page 42 of January’s Digital Camera.

For this month’s main interview, we speak to the French climate photographer Christophe Jacrot.

His latest book sums up his approach; titled ’Lost in the Beauty of Bad Weather’, it shows what happens when you immerse yourself in challenging weather conditions, rather than trying to avoid them.

See a selection of Jacrot’s amazing photos from page 120.

This month’s Practical Photoshop delivers another trio of in-depth tutorials that demonstrate the latest features in Photoshop and Lightroom.

For a lesson on how to use the new Lens Blur panel in Photoshop, head to Tool School (above), and see what this new AI-powered tool can do for your image editing.

Switching to Adobe Lightroom, find out how to add a lens flare effect using this popular software. Lens flare is something normally avoided, but applying a subtle amount of it to landscape photos can create distinctive results.

Get the Look also focuses on Photoshop. This month, we show you how transform the mood of your outdoor shots by adjusting foliage tones using Hue/Saturation.

To complement all our tutorials, we bundle bonus software extras to improve your editing workflows.

This month, in addition to 15 new Photoshop Actions and Presets, we’re giving away all the software extras from 2023 – that’s a total of 243, including 155 Actions and Presets.

The exciting new Nikon Z f leads January’s kit reviews. Having seen the success of the crop-sensor Z fc, the brand recently launched a full-frame model. Find out what our test team made of it, from page 98.

Also reviewed this month is the OM System Tough TG-7, a robust compact designed to be taken anywhere. Our reviewer submerged the camera in a glass of water… did it survive intact and still be able to take photos? Turn to page 102.

Kit Zone continues with the Nikkor Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, a bokeh-tastic prime for portrait photographers.

And a popular Sigma super-zoom for DSLRs was recently ported to mirrorless mounts. Our test of the Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sport is on page 108.

The January issue means that it’s time to look back over the best photo books of 2023.

Our selection covers genres including landscapes, wildlife, portraiture, documentary and street – pick up some gift recommendations for you or the photographer in your life on pages 94 and 95.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

This month’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tip cards, a selection of 15 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom, 68 minutes of video tutorials and a 250-page camera buyer’s guide ebook.

Plus, our editing Megapack contains 243 bonus software extras, including 155 Actions and Presets for Photoshop, Lightroom and Camera Raw.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 276:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, macro – and more!

68 minutes of video tutorials for Photoshop and Lightroom

15 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom

Editing Megapack – all the bonus software extras from 2023

250-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)

Buy our back issues USB stick

For any readers who would like to enjoy every digital back issue from last year, plus all the bonus gifts, a special Digital Camera 2022 Collection USB stick for Windows and Mac users is on sale now .

Using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat, you can browse, search and print out issues 250-262. The Digital Camera 2022 Collection is available for UK readers for £19.99 including postage – for international readers, overseas postage fees will apply.