Get 14 bonus gifts with the February issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Our February 2022 issue will help you make a flying start to the new photo year.

The cover feature serves up some fresh photo ideas for 2022, focusing on capturing still-life subjects and how this can improve your composition skills, no matter what type of photography you like shooting most.

Other highlights in February’s Digital Camera

Turn to Photo Active for another fantastic selection of all-new creative projects, including expert tips for shooting live music concerts, how to hide out and capture kingfishers and shooting creative product photography.

You’ll also find two top tutorials on landscape photography, and how you can create pro-standard editorial images using a simple popup photo studio at home.

And don’t miss the latest set of photos to have made the cut in our reader gallery – Digital Camera readers show how they’ve been getting creative, with work covering a range of genres!

Christmas may have passed now, but how about getting ahead of yourself for the next one, by shooting images to use on your own cards?

Seasonal close-ups are the theme of this month’s Camera College – follow the tutorials then enter your best shot in the photo challenge… one lucky reader will win a copy of leading image editing software Affinity Photo worth £49/$50.

Also this month, we join urban architecture photographer Ben Moore for a photo walk in the City of London, for our One to One pro masterclass.

Get some insights on how Ben shoots, and how he grew his social media following on his way to becoming an internationally in-demand cityscapes photographer.

There’s also a city angle to this month’s main interview, as we get the inside story on an enchanting series of portraits that art photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten shot during the first Covid-19 lockdown in London.

You’ll get a different perspective on built-up areas – and more besides – in Hotshots, which showcases the winners of the Drone Photo Awards 2021.

Dedicated to a genre that’s distinct from traditional photography, these awards comprise no end of excellent aerial images, and you can savour our selection.

Other highlights in this issue include Shootout, where two readers face off with fashion portraits and abstracts in Birmingham, and a Behind the Lens interview with curator and art historian Phillip Prodger, who discusses his new history of the photographic portrait, ’Face Time’.

This issue’s main digital gift is a photo editing software bundle from Franzis Software, worth £150/$200.

Use B&W Projects, Cutout and Color Projects to add some extra ’wow’ to your images.

There’s also a fresh selection of creative image editing techniques for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo, courtesy of four new tutorials.

This month’s camera and accessory reviews lead on the Fujifilm X-T30 II, a refreshed version of one of the brand’s capable and compact APS-C mirrorless models.

We put the DJI Mavic 3 camera drone through its paces, and round up the 10 best image editing programs on the market, in our group test. Which one comes out on top in our expert test? Turn to page 110 to find out…

