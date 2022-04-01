Get 12 bonus gifts with the Spring issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

DCam 254 new issue listing image
Issue 254 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 12 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards (Image credit: Future)

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since. 

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below). 

DCam 254 feature opener image

(Image credit: Future)

Spring is finally here, and with it a whole new season of photo opportunities. That’s the theme of this month’s cover feature, with 10 fresh and new tutorials covering a range of creative approaches. 

With techniques including refraction, silhouettes, water splashes, macro and more, there’s plenty to keep you busy over the coming month. 

(Image credit: Future)

Another appealing batch of tutorials awaits in Photo Active, including back-garden macro photography, boxing hares, wonderful waterscapes, intimate shots of nature in action, and getting started in studio portraiture. 

Other highlights in Spring’s Digital Camera 

DCam 254 one to one opener image

(Image credit: Future)

For this month’s One to One pro masterclass, we join street shooter Kevin Mullins in sunny Bristol. Find out how this leading practitioner of the genre approaches his craft, and glean some vital information from him about camera settings, composition and the value of using a refined and economical editing workflow. 

(Image credit: Future)

There’s no end of inspirational images to savour throughout the Spring issue of Digital Camera. 

Turn to Hotshots to see the winning images from Travel Photographer of the Year and, to coincide with the opening of its exhibition in London in April, we’re running a special gallery of professional category winners from the Sony World Photography Awards

DCam 254 interview opener image

(Image credit: Future)

More top-drawer images can be found in our main interview, with National Geographic legend Gerd Ludwig, and you can discover how coming late to photography is by no means a hinderance – Sandra Cattaneo Adorno shares the story of her career to date in a special two-page Behind the Lens

DCam 254 fundamentals image

(Image credit: Future)

Also in this issue, we present a selection of new image editing tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop, and publish the latest selection of photos to make the grade in our Reader Gallery

DCam 254 olympus om-1 image

(Image credit: Future)

Two exciting new cameras, the Olympus OM-1 and the Lumix GH6, get hands-on reviews this month… 

DCam 254 group test opener image

(Image credit: Future)

… and our group test reveals our best-buy superzooms for getting the most out of your holiday photography, when you need one luggage-friendly lens that can do it all.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts 

Issue 254 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

The Spring issue’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tips cards, 52 minutes of video tutorials, a 274-page camera Buyer’s Guide ebook and a Smart Collections preset for Adobe Lightroom. ​

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 254: 

  • Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, macro, wildlife – and more
  • 52 mins of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop 
  • 274-page Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice 
  • Smart Collections preset for Adobe Lightroom

Back issues (Image credit: Future)

