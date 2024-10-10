German photographer Herlinde Koelbl celelebrated with Leica Hall of Fame Award

By
published

Leica celebrates German photographer Herlinde Koelbl with the Leica Hall of Fame award and Leica Picture of the Year

Herlinde Koelbl LHOF
Herlinde Koelbl has been inducted into the Leica Hall of Fame (Image credit: Leica)

Each year the luxury camera brand Leica celebrates its photographers, and it is often a dream for many Leica users to visit its headquarters in Wetzlar. This year Leica has chosen to celebrate one of Germany's most significant photographers, Herlinde Koelbl, who is being recognized with the Leica Hall of Fame Award for her lifetime achievements. 

This award ceremony took place as part of this year's Celebration of Photography event held from October 9th to October 10th at Leica Headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, with an exhibition at the Leica Gallery Wetzlar available until January 19, 2025. Additionally, one of Koelbl's works has been selected as the Leica Picture of the Year 2024.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

