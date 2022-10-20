Funny animal pictures with a serious cause: Comedy Wildlife finalists 2022

It's nearly time to announce the finalist of this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards – a light-hearted competition dedicated to silly shots of animals. While the overall winners won't be announced until December 8, 2022, we've brought you a sneak peek at the finalists.

This years final shortlist includes 40 single photographs and 10 Portfolio entries, including a fox tipping us the wink and a waving raccoon "waving" to the camera. Entered by both pros and amateur photographers, the entries show us some hilarious wildlife shots – but there's a purpose to the contest.

There are many competitions dedicated to wildlife photography worldwide. This year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year (opens in new tab) award winners were recently announced. As prestigious as the competition is, it can leave little room for joy – instead focusing on the plight and fragility of the world's species.

About the Awards (Image credit: Comedy Wildlife Awards) The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was co-founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, who wanted to celebrate the humorous side of wildlife photography while still promoting wildlife conservation.

“With so much going on in the world, we could all use a bumper dose of fun and laughter and this year’s finalists have definitely delivered that," says Award co-founder Tom Sullam said. "When you see these amazing photographs like the one of an elephant seal, trying to use his neighbor’s head as a pillow (and we’ve all been there) or a wallaby at sunset, seemingly about to launch another wallaby into space, it makes you smile and wonder at the incredible animals that are on this earth with us, and we love that about the competition”

Here are some of our favorite Comedy Wildlife 2022 finalists.

(Image credit: Alex Pansier / Comedywildlifephoto.com)

(Image credit: Tímea Ambrus / Comedywildlifephoto.com)

(Image credit: Michael Eastwell / Comedywildlifephoto.com)

(Image credit: Alex Cooper / Comedywildlifephoto.com)

(Image credit: Mark Schocken / Comedywildlifephoto.com)

(Image credit: Kevin Lohman / Comedywildlifephoto.com)

(Image credit: Andrew Peacock / Comedywildlifephoto.com)

(Image credit: Torie Hilley / Comedywildlifephoto.com)

The Comedy Wildlife Awards might be a bit of fun, but there are some serious names on the judging panel, including the comedian Russell Kane, TV presenter Kate Humble and Tim Laman; wildlife expert and co-founder of The Born Free Foundation.

The main winners will be decided by this esteemed panel, but you can say have your still, as there's a People's Choice Award to vote for on the Comedy Wildlife Photo website (opens in new tab), supported by Affinity Photo.

Each year the competition supports a sustainable conservation organization, and this year Comedy Wildlife is working with Whitley Fund for Nature (opens in new tab) (WFN) a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries.

The Overall Winner, Category, and Highly Commended Winners will be announced on December 8, with the top prize bagging an incredible one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya.

