Fujifilm forges exciting partnership with World Press Photo Foundation to support photojournalists

Fujifilm has just announced an exciting partnership with the World Press Photo Foundation (WPPF) that will help support the development of photojournalists all over the world. Not only will Fujifilm provide sponsorship to the WPPF, it will also host expert-led workshops during the organization’s global exhibitions.

This year’s results of the World Press Photo Contest will be announced on April 18 and each of the winners will have their work displayed in a traveling exhibition expected to attract 4 million visitors in over 80 cities. Four global winners will also receive €5,000, an invitation to the Winners’ Program in Amsterdam, a physical award plus a Fujifilm GFX100 II and two Fujinon GF lenses thanks to Fujifilm.

The popular GFX100 II is largely renowned as one of the best medium format cameras due to its astonishing 102MP sensor, fast burst speed and big buffer, compact size for such a large sensor camera, and excellent stabilization. There is also a wide range of high-quality lenses to choose from allowing photographers to harness the best resolution and produce unrivalled images.

In addition to the equipment awards, Fujifilm plans to organize expert-led workshops in 10 cities worldwide in collaboration with the World Press Photo Exhibition. This initiative aims to further empower and educate photographers while fostering a global community of visual storytellers.

Masato Yamamoto, director, executive cice President, and general manager of Imaging Solutions Division at Fujifilm expressed enthusiasm about the strategic partnership, stating, "As Fujifilm celebrates its 90th anniversary on January 20 this year, we are excited to establish this strategic partnership, enabling us to contribute to the growth of trustworthy storytelling and global communication through the power of photography."

Over the last 90 years, Fujifilm has made significant contributions to the imaging community and continues to evolve so it can meet the needs of today’s photographers. From the Instax line of instant cameras and smartphone printers to the X Series and GFX System lines of mirrorless cameras, Fujifilm remains at the forefront of innovation and remains a firm favorite among professionals and amateurs alike.

