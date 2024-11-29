Forget about the Pixel 9 – I'd choose this BIG Black Friday bargain on last year's best camera phone

With practically the same camera setup – the Pixel 8 Pro is every bit as good as the 9 Pro – and is now a fraction of the price

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a great phone, but altogether, it is a pretty mundane update from last year's Google Pixel 8 Pro in the camera department. It marks the first time in as long as I can remember that I haven't bought a Pixel phone on launch day, and held on to my Pixel 8 Pro.

So when it comes to buying a new phone this year, you could opt for the latest flagship – but my recommendation would be to take a look at last year's Pixel 8 Pro which is currently an absolute bargain at just $592.78, which is a pretty whopping 41% off the usual price, and a darn sight cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Forget all about the new overhyped AI in the latest model, the camera system is still pretty much identical to the Pixel 8 Pro. This means that you can get the same fantastic quality images and video as the latest flagship – but for a fraction of the cost! Sounds like a win to me!

