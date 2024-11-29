Forget about the Pixel 9 – I'd choose this BIG Black Friday bargain on last year's best camera phone

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a great phone, but altogether, it is a pretty mundane update from last year's Google Pixel 8 Pro in the camera department. It marks the first time in as long as I can remember that I haven't bought a Pixel phone on launch day, and held on to my Pixel 8 Pro.

So when it comes to buying a new phone this year, you could opt for the latest flagship – but my recommendation would be to take a look at last year's Pixel 8 Pro which is currently an absolute bargain at just $592.78, which is a pretty whopping 41% off the usual price, and a darn sight cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $592.78 at Amazon Save $406.22 (41%) Forget all about the new overhyped AI in the latest model, the camera system is still pretty much identical to the Pixel 8 Pro. This means that you can get the same fantastic quality images and video as the latest flagship – but for a fraction of the cost! Sounds like a win to me! Price check – Best Buy $599

Apart from some fancy schmancy new AI updates with Google's Gemini AI to photo editing, there is not much to separate the two models when it comes to the main reason I pick a phone – the cameras.

On the rear, both cameras have a trio of 50MP main shooter, alongside a 48MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and up to 30x digitally enhanced "Super Res" zoom. There are new algorithms in play, and Google says it has improved the HDR+ in the newer model – but comparing the two, I haven't noticed much difference.

Around the front, the older Pixel 8 Pro is limited to a 10.5MP selfie camera instead of the 42MP one found in the 9 Pro, so this might be make-or-break for you, but have been pretty happy with my Pixel 8 Pro selfies for sharing on social or in messaging.

Not sold on the Pixel? You can find more of the best camera phones in our guide.

