Fine art wildlife! N-Photo 167 on sale today

The September 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 29 August – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…
(Image credit: Future)
Fine art wildlife photographer Harry Skeggs’ images of exotic animals hang in galleries the world over, with price tags of his limited-edition prints running into the thousands. In this issue’s lead feature, he shares his tips and technique that elevate his images from mere photographs to works of art.
Our apprentice heads to the moors and tors of Dartmoor National Park where landscape photographer Neil Burnell schools him in shooting scenic shots with a difference – in the infrared spectrum with a modified Nikon and specialist filters.
We put eight prime lenses through their paces in our Big Test – ranging from wide angle to standard and short-telephoto focal lengths, the main factor that binds them together is that they’re all absolute bargains, costing under £250/$300. We also give the review treatment to Nikon’s new Z 35mm f/1.4 – that’s both faster and cheaper than its existing S-line Z 35mm f/1.8 S prime.
Award-winning landscape and astrophotography expert Ian Asprey is in the hotseat for this issue’s N-Photo interview, while Light & Land photographer Charlotte Bellamy combines intentional camera movement with multiple exposures for intriguing images of woodlands near her home.
Plus we have a fun selection of projects to try your hand at, including going on a photowalk, dramatic toy scenes with a smoke machine, surreptitious street photography, and motion-blurred plant portraits.
N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly publication that's entirely dedicated to Nikon users. As a 100% independent magazine, you can be assured of unbiased opinion from a trustworthy team of devoted photography experts including editor Adam Waring and Deputy Editor Mike Harris.
Aimed at all users, from camera newcomers to working pros, every issue is packed with practical, Nikon-specific advice for taking better photos, in-depth reviews of Nikon-compatible gear, and inspiring projects and exciting video lessons for mastering camera, lens and Photoshop techniques.
Written by Nikon users for Nikon users, N-Photo is your one-stop shop for everything to do with cameras, lenses, tripods, bags, tips, tricks and techniques to get the most out of your photography.