Fine art wildlife! N-Photo 167 on sale today

Fine art wildlife photographer Harry Skeggs’ images of exotic animals hang in galleries the world over, with price tags of his limited-edition prints running into the thousands. In this issue’s lead feature, he shares his tips and technique that elevate his images from mere photographs to works of art.

Our apprentice heads to the moors and tors of Dartmoor National Park where landscape photographer Neil Burnell schools him in shooting scenic shots with a difference – in the infrared spectrum with a modified Nikon and specialist filters.

We put eight prime lenses through their paces in our Big Test – ranging from wide angle to standard and short-telephoto focal lengths, the main factor that binds them together is that they’re all absolute bargains, costing under £250/$300. We also give the review treatment to Nikon’s new Z 35mm f/1.4 – that’s both faster and cheaper than its existing S-line Z 35mm f/1.8 S prime.

Award-winning landscape and astrophotography expert Ian Asprey is in the hotseat for this issue’s N-Photo interview, while Light & Land photographer Charlotte Bellamy combines intentional camera movement with multiple exposures for intriguing images of woodlands near her home.

Plus we have a fun selection of projects to try your hand at, including going on a photowalk, dramatic toy scenes with a smoke machine, surreptitious street photography, and motion-blurred plant portraits.

