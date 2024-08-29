Fine art wildlife! N-Photo 167 on sale today

By
published

The September 2024 issue hits the newsstands on 29 August – let's take a peek inside the only mag for Nikon nuts…

N-Photo 167
(Image credit: Future)

Fine art wildlife photographer Harry Skeggs’ images of exotic animals hang in galleries the world over, with price tags of his limited-edition prints running into the thousands. In this issue’s lead feature, he shares his tips and technique that elevate his images from mere photographs to works of art. 

Our apprentice heads to the moors and tors of Dartmoor National Park where landscape photographer Neil Burnell schools him in shooting scenic shots with a difference – in the infrared spectrum with a modified Nikon and specialist filters. 

