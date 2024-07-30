Film photographers rejoice as Kodak T-Max 400 gets huge price drop

In a time when film photography has hit an all-time high, prices have also seen an increase, especially from Kodak in its color film. However, Kodak announced that it would be decreasing its prices for black and white film, and we saw it go down to $10 a roll, and now I'm pleased to report that a price cut has arrived in to the UK!

You can now pick up a 36-exposure 35mm roll of Kodak T-Max 400 for just £12.99 at Amazon, which makes it the LOWEST-EVER price it has been for over a year.

Kodak T-Max 400|was £18.49|now £12.99

SAVE £5.50 at Amazon. We have been waiting for the price drop to finally hit the UK, and Amazon has delivered. This black-and-white film has been used the the photography greats throughout the years and has a better grain structure than Tri-X.

Kodak's T-Max 400 is a high-speed panchromatic black-and-white negative film known for its unique T-GRAIN emulsion, which delivers an exceptionally fine grain structure with remarkable sharpness and edge detail.

With a nominal sensitivity of ISO 400, it offers a wide exposure latitude, allowing the film to be rated up to ISO 1600 and push-developed. This versatility makes it ideal for challenging lighting conditions and capturing moving subjects. Its fine grain, broad tonal range, and high resolving power make it perfect for scanning and enlarging applications.

It has been used by some of the greatest photography masters around the world and is often chosen over the legendary Tri-X for its sharper grain structure, perfect for those looking for a dramatic, contrasty image.