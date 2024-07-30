Film photographers rejoice as Kodak T-Max 400 gets huge price drop

In a time when film photography has hit an all-time high, prices have also seen an increase, especially from Kodak in its color film. However, Kodak announced that it would be decreasing its prices for black and white film, and we saw it go down to $10 a roll, and now I'm pleased to report that a price cut has arrived in to the UK!
You can now pick up a 36-exposure 35mm roll of Kodak T-Max 400 for just £12.99 at Amazon, which makes it the LOWEST-EVER price it has been for over a year.
Kodak T-Max 400|was £18.49|now £12.99
SAVE £5.50 at Amazon. We have been waiting for the price drop to finally hit the UK, and Amazon has delivered. This black-and-white film has been used the the photography greats throughout the years and has a better grain structure than Tri-X.