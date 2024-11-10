Fancy getting your hands on a real KGB secret spy camera? It goes to auction this month for less than you might think

Despite this KGB spy camera being a relic of a dark and disturbing period in history, it's hard not to admire the ingenuity of the design

You could soon get your hands on an incredible piece of history, as a KGB spy camera disguised as a Zenit camera case is about to go up at this month’s Leitz Photographica auction in Austria.

The Russian F-21 Ajax-12 spy camera is hidden inside the Zenit ever-ready case, and has a sophisticated built-in mechanism that enables the user to take pictures through a masked window in the buckle of the strap fitting. The shutter release is hidden in the base of the case, and “is in good working condition” according to Leitz Photographica.

