Steaming hot dumplings won the 2024 edition of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition, in a photograph taken by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang, who took the Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category.

Renamed the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini, the competition is now open for its 2025 edition.

Overall winning photograph from 2024. "In the rural area of Xiangshan, Zhejiang people are busy with preparations for a feast to celebrate Spring Festival, also know as Lunar New Year. This includes the tradition of making dim sum, such as red bean dumplings, steamed rice cakes and glutinous rice cake, each of which has a legacy of traditional craftsmanship" (Image credit: Zhonghua Yang / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

Caroline Kenyon, founder of the awards said:

"This name change is a big and joyful development for us, made to reflect the prestige, range, gravitas and global reach of the Awards as they enter their 14th year. We are thrilled to be partnered by such a highly-respected global brand, which is owned by the much-esteemed 111-year old Japanese seed company, Sakata, still family-owned and run."

Winner of the Food Stylist Award 2024. "Rhubarb is so fascinating to me. I adore its colour and texture. It also means spring is near" (Image credit: Barbora Baretic / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

The competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers, with the 2024 edition producing some stunning food photography, showcasing technical skills, and celebrating food stories from around the world.

There’s a top prize of £5,000 ($6,230), and over 25 categories to enter, recognizing the diversity within the meaning of food to different people and places.

Winner of the World Food Programme Food for Life category 2024. "An elderly Rendille woman holds her newborn goat outside her house. She lives in Ngurunit, a difficult area to access in northern Kenya. The land is dry and access to water for people and animals is precarious" (Image credit: Kristyn Taylor / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

There are two new categories for 2025, including ‘World of Drinks’, and ‘ The Bimi® Prize’, and entries close on 09 February, 2025. All finalist images will be shown at the Mall Galleries in London.

Other sponsors include Action Against Hunger, Fortnum and Mason, Marks & Spencer, The Oxford Cultural Collective, The Royal Photographic Society, and the United Nations World Food Programme, among many others.

Winner of the Europe let of the award 2024. "The killing of the pig is a real ritual of Italian rural culture. I was struck by the elderly man's sense of respect towards the sacrificed animal and I hope that the image makes us reflect on how man's relationship with food has changed in the last 70 years" (Image credit: Diego Marinelli / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes: Claire Reichenbach, CEO, The James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Max La Manna, Award Winning Digital Creator, Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, World Food Programme and Mogau, The Lazy Makoti, Chef and Cookbook Author.

"It is such a prestigious photography competition and I love entering my little contribution to the wide variety of entries each year from all over the world," says Lorraine Pool, previous finalist.

"It especially appeals to me as the categories allow for a diverse and creative approach to food photography as well as providing opportunities for us amateurs as well as the professionals. After all, you don't HAVE to be a food photographer to enter!"

