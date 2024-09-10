Famous food photography competition opens entries for its 2025 edition

By
published

Previously called the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, the World Food Photography Awards is now open for entries

‘Kulasai Dasara’ by Udayan Sankar Pal. Highly Commended, Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category
‘Kulasai Dasara’ by Udayan Sankar Pal. Highly Commended, Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category (Image credit: Udayan Sankar Pal / World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

Steaming hot dumplings won the 2024 edition of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition, in a photograph taken by Chinese photographer Zhonghua Yang, who took the Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration category. 

Renamed the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini, the competition is now open for its 2025 edition

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

