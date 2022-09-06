EXCLUSIVE: Polaroid Camera Funko Pop! launches at NY Comic Con

As if there was any doubt that Polaroid was already an icon of pop culture, its position has been cemented by the release of a Funko Pop! vinyl figure.

The Polaroid Camera Funko Pop! (164) is launching as a special edition at this week's New York Comic Con – the East Coast of America's largest pop culture convention that started as a celebration of comic books, but now encompasses everything from movies to videogames to cosplay and now, it seems, to cameras.

• Check out the best Polaroid cameras available right now (opens in new tab)

You've no doubt seen – and quite possibly already own – a Funko Pop!, as these collectible figures are released for any person or property that makes its mark on popular culture. Characters from Game of Thrones, the Marvel universe, WWE wrestling, Star Wars, real-life NBA and NFL players… if it's hip, it gets "popped".

Fittingly, the Polaroid Camera Funko Pop! (not to be confused with the Polaroid Pop, which is one of the best digital instant cameras (opens in new tab)) is modeled after one of the brand's most iconic cameras, the Polaroid Land Camera 1000 from the Seventies.

(Image credit: Funko)

The figure stands 3.02 inches tall and holds a teeny tiny Polaroid photo, which no doubt will have people erroneously commenting that it is "shaking it like a Polaroid picture" (which, in case you don't know, you shouldn't actually do!).

It is being launched as part of Funko's activities at NYCC, including 'Frightmare on Fan Street' (a fully interactive booth experience featuring Con-exclusive products) and 'Funko Fright Night' (a ticketed costume party featuring surprise celebrity guests). For more information, visitors can head to the Funko booth (#1419) or check out the Funko.com (opens in new tab) website.

Of note to collectors, the product will have either the "2022 Fall Convention" sticker or the "New York Comic Con" sticker on the packaging (sticker type not guaranteed). The Polaroid Camera Funko Pop! (164) is available from retail partners New York Comic Con and GameStop for $12 (approximately £10 / AU$18).

Read more:

Best instant cameras

(opens in new tab)What type of instant film do I need?

(opens in new tab)Polaroid Now review (opens in new tab)

Polaroid Now+ review (opens in new tab)

Polaroid Go review

(opens in new tab)Polaroid Lab review (opens in new tab)