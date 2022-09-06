EXCLUSIVE: Polaroid Camera Funko Pop! launches at NY Comic Con

By James Artaius
published

DCW exclusive! Check out the Polaroid Camera Funko Pop! that's debuting at New York Comic Con

Polaroid Camera Funko Pop!
(Image credit: Funko)

As if there was any doubt that Polaroid was already an icon of pop culture, its position has been cemented by the release of a Funko Pop! vinyl figure. 

The Polaroid Camera Funko Pop! (164) is launching as a special edition at this week's New York Comic Con – the East Coast of America's largest pop culture convention that started as a celebration of comic books, but now encompasses everything from movies to videogames to cosplay and now, it seems, to cameras.

• Check out the best Polaroid cameras available right now (opens in new tab)

You've no doubt seen – and quite possibly already own – a Funko Pop!, as these collectible figures are released for any person or property that makes its mark on popular culture. Characters from Game of Thrones, the Marvel universe, WWE wrestling, Star Wars, real-life NBA and NFL players… if it's hip, it gets "popped".

Fittingly, the Polaroid Camera Funko Pop! (not to be confused with the Polaroid Pop, which is one of the best digital instant cameras (opens in new tab)) is modeled after one of the brand's most iconic cameras, the Polaroid Land Camera 1000 from the Seventies.

(Image credit: Funko)

The figure stands 3.02 inches tall and holds a teeny tiny Polaroid photo, which no doubt will have people erroneously commenting that it is "shaking it like a Polaroid picture" (which, in case you don't know, you shouldn't actually do!).

It is being launched as part of Funko's activities at NYCC, including 'Frightmare on Fan Street' (a fully interactive booth experience featuring Con-exclusive products) and 'Funko Fright Night' (a ticketed costume party featuring surprise celebrity guests). For more information, visitors can head to the Funko booth (#1419) or check out the Funko.com (opens in new tab) website. 

Of note to collectors, the product will have either the "2022 Fall Convention" sticker or the "New York Comic Con" sticker on the packaging (sticker type not guaranteed).  The Polaroid Camera Funko Pop! (164) is available from retail partners New York Comic Con and GameStop for $12 (approximately £10 / AU$18).

Read more: 

Best instant cameras
 (opens in new tab)What type of instant film do I need?
 (opens in new tab)Polaroid Now review (opens in new tab)
Polaroid Now+ review (opens in new tab)
Polaroid Go review
 (opens in new tab)Polaroid Lab review (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine (opens in new tab)Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show (opens in new tab). An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles