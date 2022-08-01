Enter The CEWE Photo Award 2023 and celebrate the beauty of earth

There are now hundreds, if not thousands, of global photography competitions, but some of them stand out from the rest. The CEWE Photo Award (opens in new tab) is the largest free contest of its kind worldwide, and the 2023 round proves to be bigger and more beautiful than ever.

“Our world is beautiful” is the motto of The CEWE Photo Award (opens in new tab), a competition that showcases and celebrates the earth’s beauty, and connects and inspires photography enthusiasts from all corners of the world. Whether you’re a beginner, keen amateur or practicing pro, entering your work will spark joy.

The CEWE Photo Award has ten categories to choose from, so you’ll be able to find one that's just right for the subjects you like to shoot – whether that's Landscapes, Sport, People, Animals, Architecture and technology, Nature, Travel and Culture, Food and Cooking, Hobby and leisure or Aerial photos.

(Image credit: Rok Štirn)

(Image credit: Alen Tkalčec)

(Image credit: Jose Pablo Gomez Carpintero)

(Image credit: Johan Bosman)

About CEWE (Image credit: CEWE) CEWE is Europe’s number one photo printing company, with over 50 years of experience in photo services and online printing. CEWE delivers millions of personalized photo products each year including the award winning CEWE PHOTOBOOK. The brand has over 19,000 5-star reviews and uses only FSC-certified materials to produce its wide range of high-quality photo printing products. As well as the photobook, you can create wall art, jigsaws, calendars and more.. Find CEWE on social channels: Instagram – cewe_uk (opens in new tab)

Twitter – @cewe_uk (opens in new tab)

Facebook – @cewephoto (opens in new tab)

YouTube – CEWE UK (opens in new tab)

Pinterest – @cewe-uk (opens in new tab)

A panel of industry experts will judge your submissions (think journalists and seasoned professional photographers) and they'll be looking at not just the quality of the images but how well they match the category you've entered.

Many photographers enter competitions simply for recognition and the love of sharing their work, but there are over €250,000 of prizes to be won overall in The CEWE Photo Award 2023!

These include a holiday of your choice worth €15,000 (first prize), as well as €5,000 of photography equipment and €2,500 of CEWE products for every photographer who comes in 2nd to 10th place. There are even prizes up to 1000th place, with a €100 CEWE voucher for those between 31st to 1000th Place.

Even if you don’t win an award, just by taking part you’ll also be having a positive impact on children’s lives around the world. That’s because CEWE is donating 10 Euro cents to the charity SOS Children’s Villages Worldwide for every photo that gets entered.

The CEWE Photo Award contest 2023 (opens in new tab) is now open to anyone over the age of 18.

It's free to enter, and you can submit up to 100 photos. Find out more about the categories, prizes and how to enter at the official CEWE website (opens in new tab).