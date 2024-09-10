Sony hits the sweet spot with latest lavalier microphone

Bridging the gap in Sony's current lineup, Sony's latest lavalier has more mass-market appeal

When it comes to creative tools for capturing video, you might be more familiar with Sony's cameras, from its entry-level ZV series to Alpha cameras like the Sony A7 VI and cinema cameras like the Sony Burano. However, Sony is also one of the leading audio companies, offering some of the best microphones around, and today Sony is announcing the Sony ECM-L1 lavalier mic to make high-quality sound recording easier to access.

Previously Sony's lavalier microphone range included the entry-level ECM-LV1, which offered an affordable price, plug-in-power, but pared audio quality, and the ECM-77 which had top-level audio, but at a high price, while lacking the plug-in-power that a lot of creatives rely on.

