Sony hits the sweet spot with latest lavalier microphone

When it comes to creative tools for capturing video, you might be more familiar with Sony's cameras, from its entry-level ZV series to Alpha cameras like the Sony A7 VI and cinema cameras like the Sony Burano. However, Sony is also one of the leading audio companies, offering some of the best microphones around, and today Sony is announcing the Sony ECM-L1 lavalier mic to make high-quality sound recording easier to access.

Previously Sony's lavalier microphone range included the entry-level ECM-LV1, which offered an affordable price, plug-in-power, but pared audio quality, and the ECM-77 which had top-level audio, but at a high price, while lacking the plug-in-power that a lot of creatives rely on.

Sony is promising the ECM-L1 will bridge the gap between these microphones, with Sony quality on par with the ECM-77, and the easy-to-use plug-in-power of the EMC-LV1 – perfect for creators that want a simple microphone setup, but don't want to compromise on audio quality.

(Image credit: Sony)

The ECM-L1 works with any device with a 3.5mm microphone jack that supports, plug-in-power, as well as working with wireless transmitter and receiver systems like the Rode Wireless Pro or DJI Mic 2. The cable also features a screw lock connector to ensure that the wire doesn't come out during heavy movement and ruin a recording.

Sony says the 2.2mm diameter cable of the ECM-L1 is thick and reliable enough to survive constant bending and the rigors of day-to-day filming. Inside there is a machined brass casing with oxygen-free copper cables with a ceramic electrode plating for top recording without any interruptions.

In the box, there are two types of windscreens, one made from metal to avoid popping from loud noises, and the other faux-fur to reduce wind noise when filming outside on a blustery day.

The Sony ECM-L1 will cost $279.99/£260 (with AU pricing to be confirmed), the mic is available to pre-order now with shipping and in-store availability expected at the beginning of October.

If you need help finding your next microphone, check out our guides to the best microphone for vlogging and filmmaking, or the best iPhone microphone.